The Netflix/Marvel universe has expanded in ways we never imagined throughout its two years of life, with a great example of that being #ThePunisher. After becoming a standout in Season 2 of Daredevil, Jon Bernthal's new incarnation of the character was announced to be getting his own spinoff series.

Since the show got its cameras rolling earlier in the year, aside from several set pictures depicting the antihero in intriguing situations and the teaser above, there hasn't been any kind of official material from the spinoff.

That streak of mystery has officially ended, because we finally have the very first poster for the show. The poster, designed by Joe Quesada, mysteriously popped up online. As to where it came from, it was most likely a gift to celebrate the end of production, which we learned about last week. Take a look at it:

Official promo poster for the upcoming Netflix show The Punisher pic.twitter.com/3fBXPKSZxN — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) April 15, 2017

You might have noticed that there are a lot of characters in the poster. So...

Who Are Frank Castle's New Companions?

In case you were wondering that, allow me to break them down for you.

The man below Frank Castle to the left is Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Punisher's trusty tech guy and weapons supplier. This is actually our first look at the #MCU's version of the character. And it's quite different from his comic book counterpart.

Comic book Micro [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Directly across from him, the man with a stare that could calm down even the scariest dog right from Micro is:

Rawlins (Paul Schulze)

Rumored to be Willian Rawlins from the comics, one of the Punisher's fiercest adversaries, he's described as:

“A high-ranking (and corrupt) member of the CIA whose operations in Afghanistan intersect with Frank Castle.”

The young man off to his right is:

Lewis Walcott (Daniel Webber)

“A young veteran who has had a difficult time re-assimilating into Civilian Society.”

Going all the way to the left once again, we see, of course:

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page [Credit: Netflux/Marvel]

Given her attachment to Frank Castle in #DaredevilSeason2 and her effort to steer him away from murder, she'll probably continue to play the part of his conscience throughout his own series. Next to her is...

Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah)

“A highly-trained sophisticated Homeland Security agent who is vexed by the Punisher.”

Beside her is a possible future bad guy:

Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Ben Barnes)

Jigsaw [Credit: Marvel Comics]

As we've come to expect from the Marvel/#Netflix universe, the shows are tweaking certain comic book aspects. This time around, Russo is:

“Frank’s Castle’s best friend from his days in the Special Forces. He runs a successful private military corporation called “Anvil.”’

However, as we've seen from Barnes' recent surprising turn as the completely amoral Logan on Season 1 of #Westworld, if he does go the villainous route, he should do just fine.

On the bottom, back to the left:

Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore):

Frank Castle's closest friend and one of the few people who knows he's alive (and... you know, a murdering psycho).

Beside him is...

Sam Stein (Michael Nathanson):

A Homeland agent challenged by his partnership with another major player in the show (and fellow poster star), Dinah Madani.

Those are all the characters depicted in the poster. And as you can see, the series is quite a packed adventure. This is a cool poster, that - while being #comicbook art - captures the gritty nature of the character that the show will hopefully successfully translate into live-action.

Does this signal the arrival of a new trailer? It's not likely. Netflix likes to keep things pretty close to its chest. With previous #Marvel shows, trailers were kept hidden until about three months before their release.

To give you an idea, Marvel gave us the first pictures from Daredevil in October of 2014, and the show came out in March, 2015. There's obviously no official release date for The Punisher just yet, but seeing how fast the wheels are spinning, it shouldn't be long before enticing material for the new series comes rolling in.

What did you think about the first official poster for The Punisher? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: MCUExchange]