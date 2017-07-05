Two years after the initial 2015 announcement of Stan Lee's #anime project The Reflection, we've finally got a premiere date!

Variety reports the anime's first episode will be released in Japan on July 22, via the Japanese public broadcaster NHK. But fans outside Japan shouldn't despair, because the show will stream worldwide via CrunchyRoll.

The Reflection is a series consisting of twelve 30-minute episodes. Production company Studio DEEN describes the project:

"After The Reflection, some of the people in all parts of the world are discovered with super powers. Some become heroes, and others villains. How did the Reflection happen? What was the cause of it? With many unsolved mysteries, the world is lead into turmoil."

In particular, as noted by Comicbook, the show "follows the fight between superhero Xon and villain I-Guy, who are among those found to have gained special powers following a global disaster called the Reflection."

Variety reports that voice actor Shinichiro Miki, who voiced James and other #Pokemon characters, plays Xon, and that voice actor Satoshi Mikami, who plays the Japanese-dubbed version of Sherlock Holmes in Elementary, plays the villain I-Guy.

Get a sneak peak of the artwork, which is characterized as "just beautiful" by Stan Lee, below:

Stan Lee is the executive producer of the new series. Lee collaborated with co-creator Hiroshi Nagahama, who directed the series and helped with the original character designs. Stan Lee has also been credited with the original work for the series. The two production companies, Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment and Studio DEEN, are credited with bringing the project to life.

Lee is primarily known for his iconic work with #Marvel, creating legendary superheroes like Spider-Man, but this isn't his first time working with an anime studio. He previously collaborated with the studio Bones to write the anime series Heroman (2010). He also co-created the Ultimo manga series with Hiroyuki Takei, the creator of Shaman King. Additionally, he collaborated with Yoshiki, a Japanese drummer, producing a comic project called Blood Red Dragon.

Check out the promo for The Reflection, narrated by Stan Lee:

[Sources: Variety, Comicbook]