(WARNING: The following contains some direct discussion of a small, mildly SPOILER-ific scene from the recently released The Fate of the Furious. Proceed with whatever level of caution your innate sense of family and shiny, shiny head suggests to you is wise.)

Now, while there's a certain amount of base-level professionalism that we all unwittingly expect of our movie stars — no one wants the next Star Wars movie to turn into The Room, for instance — there's also little we seem to collectively love more than a momentary glimpse of genuine human emotion in an otherwise highly scripted and heavily focus-grouped #Hollywood movie.

Which, of course, makes it all the more inherently appealing that:

Specifically, it seems that #TheFateOfTheFurious' (already fan-favorite) scene between Dwayne #TheRock Johnson's Luke Hobbs and #JasonStatham's Deckard Shaw, in which a toothbrush is viscerally discussed, ended in a manner not dictated by the script. Indeed, from the sounds of it, the duo's cracking up in the wake of this line from Johnson...

"With all due respect Captain, when this whole thing is over we’re going to find a location, and I’m gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat you’re gonna stick a toothbrush right up your ass to brush ’em."

...was entirely unplanned, and simply the result of the two enjoying one another's company. As Johnson himself put it on Twitter a few days back:

Ha completely broke character. It's the fun of our real life chemistry. Great guy. For the record, he broke first. #fateofthefurious https://t.co/VVFyIioipu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 18, 2017

Which is, y'know, nice. And who knows, if Vin Diesel ever lets The Rock get his own spin-off movie, we might even get to see that chemistry carry over to another big-screen adventure.

