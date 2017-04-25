After an absolutely phenomenal first two weeks, The Fate of the Furious looks set to cruise over the $1 billion mark within the next few days. While this is not the first time a Fast and Furious movie has cracked the billion mark — that honor is shared with Furious 7 — it's still an outstanding achievement, and once again proves that there's still plenty of gas in the tank for the franchise.

But although the series now part way through the trilogy which will ultimately bring the franchise to a close with a total of ten films, gear heads can rest easy knowing the Fast family won't be totally vanishing from our lives, with Universal confirming a spin-off film revolving around Luke Hobbs (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Although Dom might officially be the patriarch of the Fast fam, it was Hobbs and Shaw who truly stole the show in #TheFateoftheFurious, fighting with both mouths and their fists, though ultimately working together to take down the bigger threat — Cipher.

Having been involved in the franchise since the Fast Five days, it's clear that Dwayne Johnson is one man who's very excited to see where this new journey will take Hobbs, and has taken to social media to share his excitement for the upcoming adventure with Statham.

Along with the picture of Hobbs and Shaw, fists raised, Johnson left a lengthy caption, giving thanks to the cast and the crew of The Fate Of The Furious, as well as a special shout out to co-star, Statham — complete with #Fast8-themed insults:

And finally, a very very special shout out to a certain bald headed, English tea drinkin', crumpets eatin', God Save The Queen singin' suuuuuum bitch, Jason Statham. One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight. And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies. We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you're gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush 'em. Thanks for trusting me brotha and cheers to always having fun for [the] audience. #FateOfTheFurious #1MovieInTheWorld #ThankYouFANS #BringYourToothbrushStatham

Yes! You give us that Hobbs/Shaw showdown!

With Fast and Furious 10 scheduled for release in 2021, it looks as though we could be waiting awhile for the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off film. However, considering how Tokyo Drift was eventually firmly tied into the series (well, tied in better than was originally done with the Dom cameo), perhaps Universal have a similar move in place for this spin-off. Could we get a spin-off film that takes place between the events of The Fate of the Furious and Fast and Furious 9? Or perhaps between Fast and Furious 9 and Fast and Furious 10? Knowing the Fast and Furious franchise, anything is possible!

What do you want to see in a Hobbs/Shaw spin-off?