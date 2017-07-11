If you ever thought that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson expressing his desire to run for President was one big joke, think again because it might actually be happening. After flirting with the idea of getting into politics for months, it appears that someone has actually gone and filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on his behalf.

Under a West Virginia address, a man named Kenton Tilford has apparently relayed the Hollywood actor and former WWE champ's details to the relevant authorities under the campaign name "Run the Rock 2020." And while the individual's connection to the Baywatch star isn't clear at present, one thing is — The Rock's presidential aspirations may have just been given the kick-start they've been waiting for.

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

Johnson first brought up the idea of running for POTUS during an interview with GQ magazine in May, in which he said that he would definitely consider putting his name forward for the next election. Talking about how he would love to see better leadership and responsibility spilling out of the White House, he said:

"I think that it's a real possibility."

Then, when asked by Vanity Fair whether he was being serious, he replied:

"I wouldn’t rule it out. It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen."

America, I hear you.



Tune in TONIGHT for our season finale of @nbcsnl for suprises and big laughs. #SNLFinale #5xHost #2020 pic.twitter.com/EdEgDwXX4V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2017

At first, Johnson's sentiments may have appeared to be light-hearted jokes. However, weeks on and as the current administration continues to provide America with the greatest shit storm the country has seen in decades, the prospect of having the muscle man top trump the current President of the United States is becoming increasingly attractive.

So, in the meantime, while The Rock deliberates the next steps in his presidential campaign and ponders a way to put fellow rival Kanye West out of the 2020 running, let's relive the eye-opening time that he actually made a pretty convincing Barack Obama on #SNL:

Do you think The Rock should run for President in 2020?

(Source: GQ, Vanity Fair)