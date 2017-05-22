Hold onto your dumbbells, because Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has done the unthinkable. During his recent highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live appearance, The Rock appeared in a skit that has since divided fans' opinions of him. That's right: The Rock has done something that's made him unlikeable.

Despite helping to boost the show's ratings to the highest in six years, one of Johnson's skits has caused controversy due to the outrageous nature of its punchline. Johnson played mad scientist Roy, a contestant in the "Annual Most Evil Invention In The World Contest." While his fellow scientists showed off their respective freeze and shrink rays capable of altering the composition of major landmarks, Roy's invention was decidedly more horrifying: A solar-powered, child-molesting robot.

'Saturday Night Live' [Credit: NBC]

It Gets Weirder

As you can see, #TheRock's fellow mad scientists were understandably shocked and disgusted. But the bizarre skit had only just begun. Roy boasted that his "mechanical sex predator", or "RoboChoMo", was undoubtedly the most evil thing imaginable:

"It can theoretically molest twice as many children as a human molester in, quite frankly, half the time."

He then cited Mussolini's torture techniques as somewhat of an "evil" goal to aspire to, and was more than happy to share his trade secrets:

"What you do is you start by building a regular robot. Then you molest it and hope that it continues the cycle."

In an even more bizarre turn of events, the skit ended as a fictional promotion for popular burger chain, White Castle. It's hard to tell what's worse: a joke about engineering a child rapist, or the fact that it's a satirical plug for a fast food chain.

Did The Rock Go To Far?

According to Uproxx, reactions to the skit are mixed. While some find the joke hilariously on-the-nose, others have taken to social media to voice their disgust over the segment.

Sure, the prerequisites for the contest may have been to design "an evil invention that will shock the entire world with its dastardly design". But did this shocking joke take things too far?

Check out the skit for yourself:

The divided opinions surrounding the segment really beg the question: does Johnson's Saturday Night Live skit highlight an important issue, or does it just trivialize it for the sake of a cheap laugh?

Johnson's SNL skit wasn't so much a joke about the sexual abuse of children, but a comment on scientists becoming too caught up in their own research to consider the ethics of what they're doing. In comedy, there's often no topic safe from becoming a punchline, and Johnson definitely took advantage of that.

Granted, Roy's fellow scientists were not impressed by his invention, and Roy admitted to his mistake. The segment also touched on the issue of abuse begetting abuse. But that's exactly where the conversation awkwardly ended, leaving viewers confused, outraged and thinking about burgers.

What did you think of The Rock's Saturday Night Live skit?

(Credit: Uproxx)