Guillermo del Toro is one of the busiest filmmakers in Hollywood, and each film he directs is met with immediate hype and excitement by fans. His next film, The Shape of Water, has been shrouded in mystery, and fans were eagerly awaiting any nugget of information from the film.

The wait is over, and we finally know a bit more about #GuillermodelToro’s next project. The Shape of Water will be del Toro’s first film since Pacific Rim in 2015, and will be an “other-worldly tale” set against the backdrop of the Cold War. Thanks to Fox Searchlight, we know when the film will be released, and we also have an official synopsis, describing the next addition to del Toro’s long line of great films.

'The Shape Of Water' Release Date And Synopsis

The Shape of Water [Credit: Fox Searchlight]

The official synopsis lines up with what del Toro has said previously about the film taking place during the Cold War, but now we know a bit more about the cast and the plot. You can check out the official synopsis below:

From master story teller Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forver when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

The Shape Of Water has an amazing cast, and will star Sally Hawkins as Elisa, Octavia Spencer as Zelda, with Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, and the always delightful Doug Jones. The official synopsis sounds like the makings of a dark sci-fi mystery, on par with films like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Alien. Guillermo del Toro is a visionary, so we can be sure that the film will look stunning, and follow in the footsteps of his other great films.

Want to read more about Guillermo del Toro? Check out:

The Shape of Water will be released on December 8, 2017, which is a solid date for the film, since it has little to no competition that weekend. It will run into a bit of trouble on its second week in release, due to a small film opening on December 15, titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It is worth noting that The Shape of Water might benefit off the overflow from The Last Jedi, since the Star Wars franchise has been known to sell out showings in their first week at the box office. We have to see more of the film to know if it will be counter-programming to The Last Jedi, but it is fair to guess that The Shape of Water will be the more adult adoption at the box office.

Check out del Toro's visionary genius in this behind the scenes look from Crimson Peak:

Guillermo del Toro continues to delight fans with his TV shows Trollhunters and The Strain, but it will be awesome to see him step back into the ring and direct a major motion picture. The Shape of Water is beginning to come together, and based off the synopsis and cast, it looks like del Toro fans are in for a real treat. You can catch The Shape of Water on December 8, 2017 in a theater near you.

Sound off! What do you think about the new details for The Shape of Water? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!