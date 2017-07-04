The Simpsons, Matt Groening's cult TV show about a suburban family in their day-to-day lives, is well-known for its tendency to foreshadow future events. It's seemingly predicted a number of things such as 9/11, corrupted voting machines, smartphones, a variation of the Apple watch, lines of dialogue, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (yes, that happened) and even Donald Trump's presidency.

Little did we know that it also (probably) foreshadowed a significant development in the DC Extended Universe. Earlier this year, it was announced that #ZackSnyder would unfortunately be stepping down from Justice League to deal with a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was hired to complete remaining directing duties.

Even though Whedon had been working with #WarnerBros on Batgirl, his hiring came as a surprise to many, except, apparently, for The Simpsons. Reddit user Pay-Me-No-Mind was the one to point out something that could be yet another sign of the series' impressive foreshadowing practice.

The eagle-eyed user posted this image from the 2014 Episode, "Married To The Blob," from Season 25. The episode in question centered around Comic Book Guy becoming engaged to a Japanese manga artist.

[Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

#JossWhedon being invited to a geeky convention is nothing to be surprised about, what is surprising is that the poster puts the director right below the title 'Just Us League.' So, yep, The Simpsons seems to have hinted that Whedon would be involved with Justice League, three years before it happened.

Was This Actually Foreshadowing Or Just A Coincidence?

Now, you may be wondering: Was this actually another case of the #TheSimpsons mind-boggling prediction powers or was it just a coincidence? Well as much as we'd all love to finally confirm the The Simpsons' writers are a bunch of psychics, there's no way this was more than just a coincidence.

Sure, Whedon had worked for #DC in the past writing comic books, as well as his now infamous scrapped Wonder Woman project, but that happened years prior to the episode. At the time, he was famous for his affiliation with Marvel and his work on the Avengers movies. I guess the only thing to do is to chalk this up to another this strange Simpsons prediction! In the meantime, #JusticeLeague flies into theaters on November 17, 2017.

What do you think about this peculiar Justice League nod in The Simpsons? Do you think it meant anything? Let me know in the comments!