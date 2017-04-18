Yer a dealer, Harry! A teenager with the same name as The Boy Who Lived has been arrested in York, England for possession of cannabis. The Metro reports that Potter, 19, was pulled over by police and found with a few wraps of the green stuff and around $90 on him.

For some reason, the cops decided to waste taxpayers' time and money by charging the kid with possession and intent to distribute, and thus a bunch of Potter-related headlines were born.

Harry and Ron watch the smoke heat up [Credit: WB]

It's long been posited that marijuana exists within the Potterverse, specifically in the chilled-out, bader-loving herbology house Hufflepuff. It doesn't take much to imagine Professor Sprout trundling into the Forbidden Forest to harvest that dank Hogwarts ganj. Just don't let Snape catch you with it: he's unlikely to believe it's just Gillyweed...

(Source: The Metro)