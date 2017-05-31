Of all the inventive characters in widely beloved horror Thirteen Ghosts, there are a couple routinely cited as favorites. For their brutality and downright scariness, horror fans love The Juggernaut and The Jackal, but the heady mix of tragedy and weird teen crush places one character above others: The Angry Princess.

Her story is a sad one. When she was alive, she was Dana Newman, a girl bullied into low self-esteem by abusive partners. Becoming obsessed with plastic surgery to "fix" her hated appearance, she worked for an unscrupulous cosmetic surgeon who paid her in procedures rather than money. One night, she attempted surgery on herself, slashing her face. Distraught, she killed herself by cutting herself all over, bleeding out into a bathtub.

Relive the Angry Princess's most memorable moments from Thirteen Ghosts.

The lurid circumstances of her death and total nakedness throughout the movie popularized the Angry Princess, with many viewers attracted to her good looks with a horror twist. Despite her cult status, actress Shawna Loyer dropped out of acting and never appeared in a movie again. Funnily enough, a rumor began to circulate that the Angry Princess was really played by porn actress Aria Giovanni under a pseudonym, but here's where the confusion began: Giovanni appeared in the adult Thirteen Ghosts parody, Thirteen Erotic Ghosts (2002).

One would be wise not to expect much from a porno parody entitled Thirteen Erotic Ghosts, and there's barely even the slightest similarity between the XXX movie and its namesake. From the opening line — "once upon a time, there was a very private school, for VERY naughty girls" — to the end, there are more bizarre sound effects and slurping at cheap dildos than cohesive plot, but the film does include the infamous "special goggles" to see the ghosts (these ones are all getting up to some rather unconvincing lesbianism, of course).

It's not surprising that rumors appeared surrounding the Angry Princess's real life identity. A fandom always wants more, and you can't get more when that actress has dropped off the map. The rumors were fanned by her heavily made-up face on screen; of all the ghosts in Thirteen Ghosts, the Angry Princess's make-up took the longest to put on, with a five-hour sitting necessary for every shoot.

The only known picture of Shawna Loyer out of her Angry Princess make-up is the one below, found by a fan on her Facebook page.

'Thirteen Ghosts' [Credit: Columbia Pictures / Facebook]

There's only one true Angry Princess, and only one Shawna Loyer! Thanks to all of the cast and crew who made Thirteen Ghosts such a memorable fan favorite.