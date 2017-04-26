The neon vacancy sign is off, the doors are locked and the terror is over — we have officially checked out of the Bates Motel forever. The final season of Bates Motel took audiences on one final roller coaster ride as Norman Bates went into full #Psycho mode! The power struggle between Norman and Mother (his murderous second identity) was in full force this season, and it was thrilling to watch.

Having garnered a dedicated fan base since its debut back in 2013, Bates Motel as a whole was full of incredible writing, great characters, wild plot twists and, of course, a phenomenal cast! For real, give #FreddieHighmore and #VeraFarmiga their Emmys! There are plenty of things we will miss, so as a final goodbye (an in memoriam if you will), here are the most memorable moments from the final season of #BatesMotel.

10. Dylan And Emma...Plus Baby!

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

We first catch up with Dylan and Emma in the premiere of the season. In the middle of a celebration for Emma's birthday, Dylan carries in a platter of food into the kitchen and viewers were delightfully surprised by Emma holding a baby. This was definitely one of the most happiest moments in Bates Motel history — and those moments are rare!

9. Don't Mess With Marion

Bitch better not two-time this gal. When Marion finds out through Norman that her lover (Sam Loomis) is actually married, she decides to take revengeful action. Marion drives over to the Loomis household and smashes the crap out of Sam's car! #Rihanna really gave one hell of a memorable performance.

8. Chick Kills Caleb

Caleb gets caught up in Norman's drama when he unknowingly walks into the basement and discovers Norma's body in the freezer. After being held captive for a few days, Norman is told by Mother to shoot Caleb. Instead, he releases him. Caleb runs out of the house and onto the road in a panic. Chick, who is driving towards the house, gets distracted by a text and ends up driving straight into Caleb, killing him instantly.

7. Mother Comes Out To Play

After a heated argument, Mother decides it's time for Norman to know the truth about a blackout he recently experienced. She grabs him by the ear and marches him straight back into the house and toward the basement. We then see a succession of flashbacks in which a hit man is about to shoot Norman. Of course, Mother appears and fatally stabs the would-be killer. The first kill of the season was very memorable, and Vera Farmiga killing a man? *Applause*

6. Norman Kills Mother?

Truly, all the awards should be thrown at Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga every time Norman and Mother engage in a heated argument! While in the woods trying to locate a car, Norman becomes agitated and starts to go off at Mother. Clearly fed up with his bullshit, Mother starts to scream and shout to attract attention.

This causes Norman to snap. He becomes aggressive and knocks her to the ground, placing his hands over her mouth to stop her from screaming. Suddenly, Mother appears to be dead, only to come back to life seconds later. Remember: She passes out because Norman is actually strangling himself. The creators really did a great job of showing the extent of Norman's psychotic multiple personality disorder.

5. The Iconic Shower Scene

Bates Motel completely changed up the iconic shower scene from Psycho, and fans were living for it. Instead of seeing Marion Crane brutally stabbed to death by Norman, the creators decided to switch victims by placing Crane's ex-cheating lover, Sam Loomis behind the curtain. The plot-twist was incredible!

4. Norman Vs. Mother

The following scene alone proves that Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore deserve Emmys. Norman insists on making his own meal, saying that his food is better than Mother's "pretend food." Cue a furious Mother! Norman continues to tell Mother that she isn't real, and in response, Mother starts to smash everything in the kitchen. Norman yells at her to stop, but she yells back. Knowing he cannot diffuse the situation any other way, Norman gives in and tells Mother she is real. The power struggle between Norman and Mother provide truly standout scenes.

3. The End Of Alex Romero

Romero finally has Norman under his control, but not for long. As he breaks down over Norma's body in the woods, Norman sneaks up behind him and knocks Romero out. Norman then grabs Romero's gun and shoots him dead. Although fans were upset with the way he went out, Romero's death is still very memorable because it was so tragic. Poor Romero — he just wanted to avenge the woman he loved.

2. A Happy Ending

The happiest moment from the final episode! After Norman's death, the final episode ends with a montage. We see a time jump where Emma is walking hand in hand with her daughter. The two meet with Dylan, who picks up Kate and kisses Emma. They walk off and that is the last we see of the three. Seeing Dylan finally get his happy family made every Bates fan cry — tears of joy!

1. Together At Last

The final episode of Bates Motel is one of the best episodes in the entire series, but also the most tragic and heartbreaking. Norman invites Dylan over for a family dinner — yes, Norma's body is sitting at the table. Dylan gives Norman a big emotional speech about how he is unwell, but Norman refuses to listen. Norman ends up lunging at Dylan with a knife, but Dylan is quick to shoot in response. As he bleeds out, Norman sees a vision of himself reuniting with Norma in the woods. Norman dies in Dylan's arms.

No one could ever forget this scene, as the heart of Bates Motel was the loving relationship between a mother and son. As Norman said to Norma in the very first episode, "It's like there's a cord between our hearts — it's you and me. It has always been you and me. We belong to each other and I don't ever want to live in a world without you." Cue the tears!