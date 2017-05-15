Nobody expected #ThePurge franchise to become as successful as it has, but it was clear that audiences were intrigued by the concept when the initial film grossed over $89 million from a $3 million budget. The two subsequent installments managed to earn over $110 million at the box office each, so it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that a fourth installment is set for release in July, 2018. Although another film installment was expected, many were surprised to learn that #Blumhouse Productions teamed up with #SyFy and USA to bring the concept to the small screen.

For those hungry for more information about the Purge's dystopian world, film franchise creator James DeMonaco appeared at NBCUniversal's upfront presentations, and spoke about a surprising revelation about the #television series.

He described the series as,

"an entirely new chapter in America’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness.”

For a franchise that has built its entire lore around those 12 hours of lawlessness, focusing on the other aspects of the world's lore could either play incredibly well for its fans, or crash and burn due to its stark difference to the purge-centered films.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum also appeared at the upfronts and expanded on DeMonaco's point:

“It will reveal to the fans what happens the other 364 days of the year and how that law affects people."

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Although it might initially seem strange to have a Purge series that doesn't focus on purging, the behind-the-scenes turmoil that the citizens of this universe endure could be spectacularly enthralling. Fans of the franchise will most likely check out the #TV series regardless of the direction they take, and it will definitely be interesting to see how the showrunners build suspense during the events leading up to an inevitable purge.

The Purge TV series is set to air on SyFy and USA in 2018. In the meantime, you can catch The Purge 4 on July 4, 2018.

Are you intrigued by the direction the Purge TV series is taking? Let me know in the comments below!

(Source: Deadline)