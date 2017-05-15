We're still months away from the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead and we haven't heard anything in regards to plot details for Season 8, but the production team has begun teasing what's in store in the next season, namely co-executive producer, Denise Huth.

Huth was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly where she answered various questions regarding Season 8. Among the questions asked, Huth was asked about how significant the Season 8 premiere would be, with it being the 100th episode of #TheWalkingDead. She gave quite a lengthy response to the question but that wasn't the most interesting segment in the interview. The more intriguing tidbit came when Huth was asked about what takes place in the premiere episode. She had this to say in response:

"It’s a ton of action. It’s super exciting. I think it will be really, really satisfying. As a fan of the show — and I am a fan of the show — when I read it, it was like “Awww, I can’t wait! It’s going to be great!” It’s worth the worth the wait to get to this moment

Huth doesn't say much, but her acknowledgement of the premiere containing tons of action might be saying more than we think. To a reasonable degree, a "ton of action" could mean any assortment of things. But when that information is paired with Season 7's conclusion, it's fairly obvious what will happen next.

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Season 8 Will Likely Depict More Of The "All Out War" Event From The Comics

To recap, Season 7 ended with Negan rallying his troops to go to war with Rick's army. The episode played out to be part of the comic equivalent of the "All Out War" event from the comics. We only witnessed the beginning of that war but seeing Negan prep his troops for a war makes it clear that the next time we see Negan, there's going to be an action filled confrontation between Negan and Rick's armies. With that being known, we simply need to look at the comics for insight in to what we might see next.

Issue #115 of The Walking Dead comics starts off immediately after Negan has declared war on Rick's militia — identical to the last moments of the Season 7 finale.

After Negan declared war on Rick's army in Issue #114, the following issue kicked off with Rick, Jesus, and Ezekiel planning their attack on Negan. They decide on leaving half of their soldiers behind to protect Alexandria while the others go with Rick to attack Negan's home, the Sanctuary.

"All Out War" from 'The Walking Dead' [Credit: Image Comics]

When Rick's group arrives at the Sanctuary, Rick offers a truce of sorts, which sounds more like a surrender. Negan blatantly refuses, while at the same time, ordering Gregory to take control of the Hilltop's defectors who decided to joined Rick's army.

Luckily, only eight of the Hilltop's people return to Gregory's side. Negan becomes displeased by the small turnout and pushes Gregory off the roof they're standing on. It isn't long before one of Negan's men makes a move on their own and kill two soldiers from Rick's army. In response, Rick's soldiers begin firing on the Sanctuary but hit nothing. With Negan's snipers hiding behind windows, it's impossible for Rick's people to get a clean shot at any of them. No other options on the table, Holly decides to ram a bus through the Sanctuary gates. She's successful, but winds up being taken captive by Negan, ending that issue of the comics.

Will The Season 8 Premiere Begin With Rick Attacking The Sanctuary?

After examining Issues #114 and #115 of "All Out War," there are plenty of clues to determine what will happen in Season 8's action packed premiere. We've already seen Negan declare war, as well as Rick rallying the troops. The next logical point in the plot is an assault on Negan's Sanctuary. An assault on the Sanctuary would also tie perfectly into what Huth said about the premiere being filled with a "ton of action." Adding to the likeliness of a fight at the Sanctuary taking place in the Season 8 premiere, a deleted Instagram post might have spoiled the upcoming action.

Daniel Newman, the actor who plays Daniel on The Walking Dead, recently posted an image of himself on Instagram. The image is of Newman standing alongside Andrew Lincoln in what appears to be the Sanctuary. If we consider where they're standing as evidence towards the first scenes of Season 8, then there's even more proof towards the claim of Season 8 beginning with a Sanctuary based fight between Negan's band of Saviors and Rick's newly formed militia.

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Apart from Newman's deleted Instagram post and Huth's comments on the Season 8 premiere, there'll likely be many more jaw-dropping moments in said premiere. We can't forget that the Season 8 premiere is also the 100th episode of the series, making it fair to say the episode will cover a lot of ground. But until we hear more from The Walking Dead's production team, we can only speculate on what Season 8 will entail.

Do you think Season 8 of The Walking Dead will kick off with Rick's army leading an attack on Negan's home at the Sanctuary? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 in October, 2017.

Source: EW