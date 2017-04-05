As much as The Walking Dead is driven by action and drama, it's essentially a show that revolves around a multitude of unanswered questions. What caused the virus? Where's Heath? Why won't Carl get a haircut?

For comic readers, the question that's been plaguing their minds for years is this: when will Rick lose his hand? It's been hinted at so many times in the past couple of seasons that it seems inevitable.

If anyone knows the true fate of Rick's right hand, it's Andrew Lincoln. The Walking Dead star has officially addressed what's in store for him and his limbs, and it might not be what some fans were hoping to hear.

See also:

"You're Gonna Take My Hand Off!"

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

As horrific as it sounds to have one of your limbs amputated — real or not — Andrew Lincoln is pretty damn keen on the idea. In fact, he told Comic Book that he often finds himself making demands of the special effects department to do away with Rick's hand altogether.

Unfortunately, not even the star of #TheWalkingDead can always get what he wants:

"They'll never let me! I think that, the moment I start getting a little bit of a heat stroke and I start going mad and then start talking about, 'It's time. You're gonna take my hand off!' Then, you know, the special effects department start to loathe it and just start nodding and just go, 'No, no, no, no, no. You have no idea how expensive that would be.'"

Considering Season 7's infamous CGI blinders — like that deer at the carnival, and the background at the garbage tip — it's not too hard to believe that it would take a large chunk of the budget to animate a convincing stump.

Granted, Shiva's heroic attack in the Season 7 finale proved that the show's CGI budget isn't quite as tiny as you might think. But what would you rather have: a one-handed Rick Grimes, or a ferocious jungle cat munching on Saviors' faces?

It's All Merle's Fault

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

So does this mean that once Shiva is no longer a part of the show, the special effects budget could actually get channeled towards Rick's hand (or lack thereof)? Unfortunately, it's a little more complicated than that.

Remember Merle, Daryl's nefarious redneck of an older brother? He lost his hand at the very start of the show, and later reappeared with an improved, weaponized prosthetic in its place. No CGI required!

Couldn't this be a solution to the problem? Maybe— if it wasn't for the show's filming location. It gets pretty damn hot in Georgia, especially in summer. Lincoln recalls the ordeal Michael Rooker had to go through while wearing the rubber prosthetic, which apparently got quite "sweaty and stinky" in the summer. Gross.

Suffice to say Lincoln isn't too keen on putting himself through the same torture:

"When it gets to fall, I like the sound of it. But mid-summer, not so much."

Looks like Rick's hand will go on to fight another season (or five)!

Do you still want Rick to lose his hand?

(Source: Comic Book)