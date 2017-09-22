It's not easy for a TV series to reach the impressive 100 episode milestone, so when it happens it's certainly cause for celebration — as the cast of The Walking Dead have perfectly demonstrated today. Ahead of the series' 100th episode, the core cast of the show has been busy celebrating in a photo shoot for the upcoming edition of Entertainment Weekly.

Hitting the stands next week, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Melissa McBride have shed the grimy looks of their Walking Dead characters and glammed up for some celebratory pictures.

While some of the pictures show the cast in pure party mode (especially the ones of Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln!), there's one that's absolutely laden with hidden references to the show. Take a look:

#NormanReedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, & Andrew Lincoln celebrate 100 episodes as part of EW's latest #TheWalkingDead cover shoot. pic.twitter.com/KWya4QCqLl — Kelly Lambert (@KellyLambert01) September 21, 2017

You may need to enlarge it, but if you look closely you'll spy all sorts of #TheWalkingDead Easter Eggs. Lauren Cohan holds Hershel and Glenn's old pocket watch, Shiva the tiger lurks in the bushes, Melissa McBride holds Sophia's doll and Norman Reedus has a bouquet of flowers, not unlike the Cherokee rose Daryl gave Carol in Season 2. Can you spot any others?

As for the rest of the images? Well, they're a little more playful in nature. Take this one between Lincoln and Reedus for example:

Or perhaps this one, where they proved boys will always be boys:

I mean, what else did we expect them to do?!

All five stars also posed for their own individual portraits, including a particularly awesome one involving Melissa McBride holding a flower (Season 4 vibes, anyone?). Swipe through to see them all:

Meanwhile the stars all cozied up together for a series of different covers, with one involving just the men, and another with the three women. But in case you want one featuring all five, fear not, the third cover has you, erm, covered:

Heyyy, we see that cheeky butt grab, Norman!

Finally, EW put together this super sweet behind-the-scenes video of the stars, including their thoughts on Season 8, which frankly sounds like the best season in a while:

You're not wrong, Andrew Lincoln, 100 episodes is a big deal, and we can't wait to see what it looks like!

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres (with its 100th episode!) on October 22.

What has you pumped for The Walking Dead Season 8? Let me know in the comments below.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)