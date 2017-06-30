With Spider-Man: Homecoming only a week away, Marvel fans are excited to finally see Tom Holland star as Peter Parker in his first solo movie. The early reviews are looking fantastic, which makes us even more excited! We previously saw Holland appear as the web-slinger last year in Captain America: Civil War, but Homecoming is a brand new ball game.

Fans are anxious to find out if the Tom Holland is the Peter Parker we have been waiting for, or if he will fall flat compared to previous Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire. Given the strong reviews, many are optimistic that Holland will be our strongest Spidey yet — not to mention, Holland had quite a fight on his hands to land the role in the first place. After all, he was far from the only option Marvel and Sony considered for the web-slinger. The shortlist of actors in talks for the role included many of Hollywood's most established young actors, including Nat Wolff and Asa Butterfield.

One particularly well-known actor who auditioned was Chandler Riggs, who is best known for the role of Carl in The Walking Dead.

good luck to whoever lands spiderman role- it would've been awesome for me! #CaptainAmericaCivilWar @TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/msg9fPvckc — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) June 11, 2015

Riggs hinted he auditioned but did not get the part with this cryptic tweet in June 2015. Soon after, Riggs confirmed on Facebook that he did indeed audition to play the web-shooter some months prior to his tweet.

[Credit: Chandler Riggs, Facebook]

The real question is, did Sony and Marvel make the right decision in not casting Chandler Riggs? Riggs is undoubtedly an up-and-coming actor, and has been for quite some time now, thanks to The Walking Dead. Being cast as Spider-Man would have given Riggs the opportunity to spread his wings as an actor, making his career even more impressive that it already is.

Civil War earned Tom Holland's portrayal of the wallcrawler scores of fans, and it's strange to think we could've seen Riggs playing "Underoos" instead. While many only see Riggs the violent and sulky Carl, it would have been very intriguing to see him in such a different role. However, based on the fact that Riggs did not make it far into the casting process, we can hope Marvel and Sony made the right choice in choosing Holland over Riggs.

All in all, while I can't wait to see Tom Holland's solo spidey debut, I can't help but be a little curious about what Riggs would be like comic-book role outside of The Walking Dead. Perhaps there are other Marvel characters he could do great as, such as Pyro in the X-Men or Wiccan from the Young Avengers. With so many superhero movies and TV shows in the works, I'm sure casting directors could find use for an actor as well-established as Riggs.