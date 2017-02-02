There's been a lot of debate over The Walking Dead's timeline. What year was the outbreak? How much time has passed in the show? And why is it always summer in Georgia?

Fear The Walking Dead helped to clear up some of those questions, confirming that the virus began to wreak havoc on the world around 2010. The exact time that's passed in #TheWalkingDead is estimated to be around two years, which makes one detail from Season 7 a little odd.

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Just When You Thought You Were Free...

Enough time has passed since the iconic episode "The Cell" that you've probably managed to get that infuriatingly upbeat 'Easy Street' tune out of your head. Unfortunately, you're about to experience the nightmare all over again, because there's something about that song that just doesn't add up:

'Easy Street' was written by Jim Bianco and performed by The Collapsable Hearts Club. While the show's music producer may have thought it made the perfect torture track, his excitement may have caused him forgot one crucial detail: Its release date.

The song was released November 2016, which is still a few years ahead of where the show is up to; therefore it should be impossible for it to even exist in The Walking Dead universe. Considering the show doesn't often use in-scene music, it's a pretty glaring mistake.

See also:

The Second Offense?

There are a few popular memes floating around the internet calling out the show for its various inaccuracies. One of them points out the absurdity of a car from 2013 being used in a show set after its 2010 zombie apocalypse. It really doesn't make sense, does it?

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

The thing is, the car wasn't actually from 2013, but a 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited. The car was part of a marketing deal between Hyundai and The Walking Dead, though apparently some viewers mistook it for the 2013 model. It's an easy mistake to make, since the shell of both vehicles look almost identical.

And while 2011 is technically not 2010, car models are often released under the year following their production. For example, the 2011 Hyundai Tucson would most likely have been released towards the end of 2010.

Then again, when hilarious memes are involved, most people are too busy sharing the humour to fact-check — and the same could be said for The Walking Dead producers.

Can you think of any more timeline errors from The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

(Source: Comic Book)