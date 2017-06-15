Everyone who watches The Walking Dead knows Glenn is constantly getting himself into danger, as well the rest of his other group members. Although he is a fan-favorite, and was around since the second episode of #TheWalkingDead, he has made some pretty foolish decisions — mostly because he only thinks of Maggie, and not what it could mean for himself and the rest of the group. Although it sounds sweet, you'd think he'd want to be alive by time he gets to her.

Glenn has had more near-death experiences than any other character, which makes me wonder why he lived so long. Anyways, without further or do, here are 17 times Glenn almost died, but didn't.

1. Walking With The Walkers

Season 1, Episode 2: "Guts"

When trying to find a way to escape Atlanta, Rick and Glenn tear open a Walker and use the guts to disguise themselves among the Walkers so they are not eaten. Halfway through their almost perfect mission, it starts to rain, causing the Walker guts to wash off. The Walkers eventually notice they are not one of them. They nearly eat Glenn, but thanks to Rick's axe, Glenn is still alive!

2. The Vatos Gang

Season 1, Episode 4: "Vatos"

After Rick and the rest return to camp, they decide to head back to Atlanta to get Merle off the roof of a building he was handcuffed to and retrieve Rick's bag of guns from the police station. Right when Glenn almost gets the bag, he is ambushed and kidnapped. Thankfully, Rick got the bag of guns, which he used to trade for Glenn's release.

3. Center For Disease Control (CDC) Explosion

Season 1, Episode 6: "TS-19"

After finding out the only scientist left at the CDC was planning on blowing them up, the whole group does everything they can to escape the CDC before exploding. They do escape, but the explosion would have killed Glenn if he were even two seconds slower.

4. The Not-So-Well, Well

Season 2, Episode 4: "Cherokee Rose"

Rick and the group decide to step up and show Hershel they are thankful for letting them stay at his farm. They decide to clean out one of the water wells, and rid it of a Walker stuck below.However, they want to get it out without causing any Walker blood to contaminate the water. So, they decide to send down Glenn to wrap a rope around the Walker's neck and pull it out. The plan soon goes south when the rope nearly breaks, dropping Glenn into the well with the Walker.

5. Bar Fight

Season 2, Episode 8: "Nebraska"

After Hershel sees his whole family of Walkers being killed, he decides to go to a bar, alone. Rick and Glenn go after him. While at the bar, a group of people pass by and enter. Rick kills the two people, not knowing there were others, and sends Glenn to check out the back of the bar for an exit. When doing so, Glenn is nearly shot and killed by the strangers.

6. Woodbury Walker

Season 3, Episode 7: "When The Dead Come Knocking"

After being caught and held hostage in Woodbury by Merle, Glenn forced to fight for his life against a Walker Merle releases into the room where Glenn is tied up. The Walker would've bit him if it weren't for the rope around his arm.

7. Woodbury Hostage Execution

Season 3, Episode 8: "Made To Suffer"

After surviving the impossible — defeating a Walker while tied to a chair — Glenn is reunited with Maggie. However, the Governor wants them to choose which one of them will die. Glenn, of course, picks himself, and right before being executed, gunshots from Rick and the rest of the group are heard — Glenn, once again, is saved.

8. The Virus

Season 4, Episodes: "Isolation, Indifference, Internment, Too Far Gone"

Glenn catches the flu, and it hits him harder than a lot of the others. He nearly dies before Hershel gets an IV in him and barely saves his life.

9. S.W.A.T. Suit Protection

Season 4, Episode 9: "After"

After waking from a long sleep after the flu virus, Glenn notices the whole prison has been destroyed and Walkers are everywhere. In an attempt to escape, he puts on a S.W.A.T. suit that he uses to push through zombies. A huge herd surrounds him, gnawing on his suit and nearly kill him. He eventually uses all of his force to push through the herd.

10. Fist Fight

Season 4, Episode 11: "Claimed"

Wanting to leave Ford and his group to continue searching for Maggie, Glenn punches Ford in the face after he refuses. If it weren't for Tara and Rosita, I don't know if Glenn would have made it back from the fight.

11. Trickery

Season 4, Episode 9: "After"

When Maggie is looking for Glenn she comes across a bus that left the prison with survivors. When she looked in the bus, all the "survivors" are now Walkers. She decides to look at each one to see if it's Glenn. At one point she sees a Walker, sits down and starts crying as if it were him. Thankfully, she's just crazy.

12. The Tunnel Of The Dead

Season 4, Episode 13: "Alone"

After Glenn decides to move forward with Abraham's group to Terminus in hopes that Maggie will do the same, they come across a dark tunnel. Glenn thinks Maggie went into, so he enters. Abraham refuses to take Eugene and Rosita into the tunnel, and instead go around, but Tara decides to go with Glenn. While in the tunnel, Tara gets her foot stuck in a rock too big for Glenn to move alone, and they start to get surrounded by Walkers. Trying to fend off the massive amount of Walkers alone, Glenn nearly dies until Maggie and Abraham arrive from the other way and save them.

13. Terminus Cannibals

Season 5, Episode 1: "No Sanctuary"

While trapped at Terminus, a group of people are taken in to be killed: Glenn, Rick, Bob, Darryl and other random hostages. Killing hostages one by one — getting closer to Glenn with every kill — Glenn was just about to be killed when Rick escapes and stabs the guy in the head, once again saving Glenn.

14. No More Noah

Season 5, Episode 14: "Spend"

Noah, Nicholas and Glenn were trapped in a revolving door surrounded by Walkers, with Glenn and Noah in one section straight across from Nicholas. Only one section can be opened, leaving the other exposed to the Walkers. Nicholas, who is scared of the Walkers, tries to escape, causing Noah to get pulled out and get eaten. However, if Noah hadn't been pulled out, the Walkers would have got in and eaten both Glenn and Noah.

15. Nicholas Attacks

Season 5, Episode 16: "Conquer"

Feeling vengeful, Nicholas shoots and tries to kill Glenn. Unfortunately for Nicholas, the plan failed. Although Nicholas did get a few more hits in, it wasn't enough to kill Glenn. Maybe two more shots and Glenn would have went down.

16. Dumpster Diving

Season 6, Episode 3: "Thank You"

While surrounded by at least a hundred Walkers on all sides of a dumpster that Glenn and Nicholas are standing on, Nicholas starts to see there is no hope and he begins regretting all the bad decisions he has made. All of that leaves him to believe his only escape is to commit suicide, Glenn tries to stop him, but he pulls the trigger and the two fall off. Luckily, Glenn was able to slide under the dumpster and wait until all the Walkers left.

17. This Is For You, Maggie

In an attempt to draw Walkers away from Maggie to save her, Glenn uses two handguns to fight off the Walkers. Just before being torn apart, Abraham and Sasha arrive and blow all of the Walkers away, saving Glenn.

Aftermath

All of this starts to make you wonder if Glenn was ever "good" at surviving? Or, did he just get extremely lucky? Well, anyone with two sets of eyes can see Glenn never had a big action-packed moment that revolved around him doing anything important. Maybe our love for the character that we have loved since the beginning made us overlook his weak ways and try to see something better than what was actually there.

Read spoiler Sure enough, his demise came in Season 7 by Negan. You can't run from death forever!

