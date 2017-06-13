For the survivors of The Walking Dead, losing your loved ones is a horrible but everyday reality. No one knows this better than the Greene family. Hershel's wife, stepson and nephew all succumbed to the Walker virus not long after the initial breakout. Little did he know that he wouldn't live long enough to see the birth of his first grandchild.

However, Hershel's death triggered a different conversation amongst fans when his daughters were split up. After the prison incident, a teenage Beth escaped with Daryl, and the two became quite close. While things never became romantic, it was a relationship that troubled some fans due to the age difference— after all, Beth was thought to be barely 18 at the time, and Daryl is around twice her age. But more importantly, their bond raised a valid question: What would Hershel think of their intimate friendship?

Well, it looks like we won't have to wonder any more. Comic Book have reported that Scott Wilson, the actor who played Hershel Greene on #TheWalkingDead, opened up on the very subject at a panel at Nashville's Walker Stalker Con— and his thoughts on the subject may just surprise you.

Hershel Totally Ships Beth And Daryl

Despite the age difference, Wilson actually believes Hershel would have found Daryl to be a great match for his daughter:

"Daryl is a good man. He's a good man. I think all of you know that...It isn't like Daryl is... You don't see him really getting drunk, you don't see him carousing, you don't see him... You know, he's a good guy."

He also pointed out that no matter what Hershel might think, he ultimately can't decide who his daughter gets involved with. Even if Hershel had been around to object to the relationship, he probably wouldn't have been able to actually persuade Beth not to get involved with the redneck biker:

"At one point does a father lose control of what he thinks? How much influence does it really have? She's a grown woman now. She's a grown young lady. It is what it was. I don't know that he would've thrown a fit if they'd grown together, if they'd become united or whatever. I don't think he would've been too terribly upset."

Were Beth And Daryl Really Going To Hook Up?

So what was the deal with Daryl and Beth? Was it purely platonic? Was it unrequited love? Or would something romantic have developed between them if Beth hadn't been kidnapped and later died?

As much as fans might like to think of what might have been between Beth and Daryl (Baryl?), both Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Greg Nicotero cleared up any confusion during Comic Con a few years back.

According to She Knows, Nicotero suspected something might have been brewing between the two— despite not having it written into the script:

"When they pitched Season 4, they were talking about when the prison goes down and having Daryl and Beth be bunkered together. And it's interesting because I get to see all the cuts and I see all the edits from the director's cuts onward. And I loved the scene in the kitchen when they're talking, and I got the sense that Daryl was starting to kind of fall in love with Beth a little."

That's right— Reedus did such a superb job acting out those scenes with Beth that even Nicotero began to detect some feelings brewing:

"The script wasn't like, 'Beth and Daryl totally hook up.' It wasn't there. But when I watched the episode, I felt I kind of wanted that, which was what he brings to it and what Emily [Kinney] brought to it."

But what did Reedus think of all this? Was it his intention to convey an ill-concealed crush, or was it simply wishful thinking from Nicotero? According to Reedus, there was definitely a special connection between the pair— but maybe not what you'd expect:

"This is how I took it, doing it. I took it like, if Daryl had feelings for Beth, he didn't understand them. So he was like a child, like, 'I don't understand what this means.' But, it was more intimate than a coupling."

Do you think Beth and Daryl should have ended up together?

(Credit: Comic Book, She Knows)