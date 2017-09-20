With just one month until The Walking Dead hits our screens with the Season 8 premiere and 100th episode, AMC has released the season's official key art, as well as a slew of character posters. And, needless to say, it's all awesome.

The large promotional banner image heavily promotes the upcoming "All Out War" storyline, which will be adapted from the arc of the same name in #TheWalkingDead comics. Meanwhile the individual character posters (thought really they look like portraits) show a dark side of our characters, highlighting three key members from each side of the war.

Take a look below at each of the new images and start getting pumped for what will undoubtedly be a violent, bloody, amazing season:

All Out War

'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

They all united in the Season 7 finale, and now this key art shows us that the forces of the Kingdom, Hilltop and Alexandria will not be backing down in Season 8. The image looks as thought it was painted (as do this season's individual character posters), seemingly in the spirit of other famous masterpieces which depict grand historic battles. And let's face it, in the Walking Dead world "All Out War" will definitely go down in the history books, so why not commemorate it so impressively?

This particular image shows Rick taking command, flanked by Michonne, Daryl and Carol. Everyone is armed and ready, and they look like a formidable crew. Given that Negan, the Saviors (including Eugene) and Jadis's crew are all missing from this image, it does seem to indicate that AMC will release a follow up image containing those on the other side of the battle, so fingers crossed!

Rick

Rick in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

Without getting all art historical on you, there's something very Caravaggio-esque about these character portraits, and frankly I'm living for it. For the first time in a long time, Rick Grimes looks in full control and battle-ready. He's stepping out of the shadow cast by Negan, and taking back the power that the Big Bad took from him at the start of Season 7. The Ricktatorship is back!

Negan

Negan in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

With that dead-behind-the-eyes look and the hint of a smirk on his lips, Negan is suited up and ready for war. While he was the dominant force for most of Season 7, the season finale saw him basically retreating with his tail between his legs, and there's no doubt that going into Season 8 he'll be out for revenge.

Carl

Carl in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

Growing up in this rough post-apocalypse world, Carl Grimes is one hardened teen, but over the last few seasons he's also become a massive asset to the group. Though sometimes impulsive (sneaking into Negan's compound on a solo mission anyone?!), Carl also has good instincts, and despite the loss of his eye he'll probably be one of his father's best fighters in the war.

Simon

Simon in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

If there's one character that fans of The Walking Dead wanted more of in Season 7 — aside from Daryl — it was Simon, Negan's right hand man. With that menacing look you can be sure that Simon will make a few of our guys wish they hadn't tried to fight him during Season 8.

Carol

Carol in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

After abstaining from battle for much of Season 8, Carol was eventually drawn back in the Season 7 finale. Going into Season 8 her character portrait indicates that she'll fight against Negan on behalf of the citizens of the Kingdom, and no doubt make them — and King Ezekiel — proud with her kick ass skills.

Eugene

Eugene in 'The Walking Dead' Season 8 [Credit: AMC]

After the Season 7 finale there's no doubt that Eugene had fully slipped over to the dark side, and with one side of his face hidden in the shadows, this character poster certainly reflects his new position. Looking more severe and menacing than ever before, Eugene actually seems like a real threat in this image, and it's a tad unnerving!

Take a look at AMC's official synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 8:

Last year, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. The introduction of Negan and the Saviors broke our group. Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors. This year, Rick brings “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive. Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 8 on Sunday, October 22 at 9pm

Which character do you think will wreck the most havoc in The Walking Dead Season 8?