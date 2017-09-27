It sounds like there will be some dead men walking the mile when AMC once again soars up the network ratings with The Walking Dead. After leaving Season 7 of the zombie apocalypse for dust back in April, Dead-heads have been on the edge of their seats for the return of #ScottGimple's shuffling showstopper and a very special milestone. With less than a month to go, and as everyone prepares to celebrate 100 episodes of #TheWalkingDead, AMC has released the season premiere title and a rather sparse synopsis.

I'm Begging You For...

We we already knew that TWD legend #GregNicotero would be the one to unleash the horde of woeful walkers and slaughtering survivors on us, but now we can put a name to that face. Nicotero will be directing the Season 8 premiere, which is worryingly dubbed "Mercy." As for the episode title, there will likely be a poignant sense of irony to "Mercy," because no one is expecting either side to be showing much of it when the show returns on October 22.

Fans of The Walking Dead always knew that Episode 100 was going to be a goodun', but AMC's synopsis for the Season 8 premiere seems to downplay the expectations that it could be the show's best outing yet. As for the synopsis — being typically cryptic, the statement reads as follows:

“Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.”

Well, duh!

Given the dramatic way in which Season 7 ended with the various communities banding together and Negan rallying his Saviors, we were already teetering on the cusp of war. The promos and trailers for Season 8 have shown that the blood and the bullets will be flying from the second we fire the starting pistol; however, with an extended episode of a meaty 67 minutes, does that mean there is time to squeeze in the death of a fan favorite?

While Issue #100 from the comics saw that iconic brain-basher for Glenn Rhee, audiences are hoping that Nicotero may somehow top this for the TV show to kick off Season 8's "All Out War" storyline. Glenn famously bowed out in the Season 7 premiere, so hopes are high that someone equally big could bite the bullet or the bat and all eyes are searching for who (if anyone) will be taking one for their team.

"Mercy" promises to go all in and dive straight into the action, which fits with the Season 8 synopsis of an action-packed season where all bets are off:

"They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors' grip on this world may finally be coming to an end."

We already know that Season 8 will wrap up the war with the Saviors, but fans of the comics are hoping that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan can stick around a little longer. No matter what though, audiences are promised more romance, more revelations, and more revenge than ever before. Oh, and don't forget that there may even be the odd F-bomb — batter up!

