The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman knows how to deliver a pulse-pounding story that leaves fans drooling for more. No matter how many times Kirkman pulls at our heartstrings — or rips them out of our chest — we keep coming back for more. Why is that? It's partially due to our attraction to Kirkman's characters and their intriguing journeys.

Without a doubt two of the biggest characters in The Walking Dead are Rick Grimes and Negan. In one corner you have the grizzled sheriff that has experienced more horror than imaginable. In the other corner you have the guy that likes to bring the horror by swinging a Louisville slugger. It would appear that these two men were destined to be at odds; however, a recent storyline might have suggest otherwise.

Rick And Negan Star In 'ER'

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: Image Comics]

In a recent comic book storyline called "Here's Negan," we discover that Negan was in a hospital when the zombie outbreak occurred. Sound familiar? It should, because in the first issue of #TheWalkingDead we see Rick waking up in a hospital subsequent to the dead coming alive.

Interestingly, Negan's reason for being at the hospital is the total opposite of Rick's. Negan is at the hospital to comfort his sick wife, while Rick is at the hospital because his wife left him to find safety.

The Vague And The Restless

At times, fans become restless over creators being too vague with their storytelling. Sure, it's a way to keep fans guessing and wanting more, but damnit, we deserve to know the truth, or else we are going to come up with some crazy fan theories (like the one in this article).

In the comic, Kirkman specified that Rick was staying at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: Image Comics]

The hospital that Negan was at is a bit more vague, possibly the Mississippi Valley Hospital (which is a real place by the way).

'Here's Negan' [Credit: Image Comics]

Although the comic appears to indicate that Rick and Negan were at different hospitals, that doesn't mean it's canon for the show.

Get Your Crossbow Ready — Another Crazy Fan With A Theory

It's being reported that the "Here's Negan"storyline will appear in the show, maybe as soon as Season 8. Realizing that the show does not strictly follow the events that unfold in the comic, it's possible that Negan and Rick were at the same hospital when the zombie apocalypse hit. How crazy would that be?

Hold The Door

Don't Open, Dead Inside Door From 'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

As seen in the "Here's Negan" storyline, Negan was able to fight his way out of the hospital and get to safety. Maybe it was Negan that barricaded everyone behind that hospital door that read "Don't open. Dead inside." It's also possible that it was Negan who cleared out the majority of the zombies within the hospital, which made it easier for Rick to make his escape. If all that is true, then that would mean Negan helped save Rick's life way before he even knew who Rick was.

Think about that for a minute: Rick basically owes his life to Negan and he doesn't even know it. Negan saved the life of the guy that would eventually rise up against him. It's a maddening twist of events that seems like the thing that Kirkman is known for.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead premieres on October 22.