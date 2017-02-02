Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead has delivered many jaw-dropping moments over the course of its seven season run but none were more shocking than that extremely violent Season 7 premiere episode that saw the demise of beloved character's Glenn and Abraham at the hands of the villanous Negan. Since then we've seen Negan visit Alexandria, Carol starting a new life over at The Kingdom, Jesus and Maggie taking control of the Hilltop and the death of Spencer.

After an emotional reunion in the mid-season finale, the gang have decided that they are no longer going to sit by and let Negan take control of their things. Although some were critical of the unique storytelling format used during the first part of the season, the gang are now back together and plan on taking the tyrant out as a team and that's exactly what's going on in this brand new promo for Season 7b.

Pretty incredible, right? February 12th can't come quick enough and it looks like the second part of the season is going to be far more intense than before. With the Alexandrians and the Hilltop colony coming together, the gang stands a chance at taking Negan out once and for all. Let's take a look at the most important things from this trailer.

The Real Rick Grimes Is Back

Rick's not holding back this time around. [Credit: AMC]

After Negan killed Glenn and Abraham earlier this season, many of us were expecting Rick to start planning his sweet revenge. Let's not forget that this is Rick Grimes we're talking about — who could forget that time he ripped a large chunk out of some guys neck back in Season 4? Or that time he massacred Gareth in a church? If anyone was capable of taking out Negan it was Rick.

I guess that's why we were all shocked when he complied with Negan's requests and allowed the evil killer to take charge of his settlement. Rick's failure to avenge his friend's death not only shocked us but shocked some of the other Alexandrians, including Carl and Spencer, both of whom had unfortunate altercations with Negan, which resulted in humiliation for Carl and death for Spencer.

Negan's out for blood. [Credit: AMC]

Well, as you can tell from the trailer, the real Rick Grimes is back and he is hellbent on taking out his so-called leader. Killing Spencer and Olivia was the final straw for Rick and now with the help of his team mates — not to mention his signature head tilt — Rick is ready for action. Be prepared, Negan. You have awoken the dragon.

Are you a fan of The Walking Dead? Sink your teeth into these fleshy articles:

Building An Army

Ezekiel and Rick to team up? [Credit: AMC]

They may be low on weapons but the the one thing that Rick is not short on is man power. The mid-season finale saw the Alexandrian's join forces with The Hilltop colony. That's at least Rick, Daryl, Maggie, Sasha, Rosita and Jesus not to mention all of the other people who live at both settlements.

However, as we can see from the trailer, Rick's not stopping there. Appealing to King Ezekiel's better judgment, Rick hopes that their community — The Kingdom — will join forces with his army so that they stand an ever bigger chance of taking out Negan and the Saviors.

King Ezekiel may appear to be all about peace, but we know that his guys have been giving tainted meat to the Saviors, meaning that he's not too keen on Negan's control either.



King Ezekiel may appear to be all about peace, but we know that his guys have been giving tainted meat to the Saviors, meaning that he's not too keen on Negan's control either. Of course this union would mean that Carol would be back on the team and as scary as Negan is, that woman can be terrifying when she wants to be. Negan could be looking at the flowers real soon.

The Walking Dead may have been a little slow during the first half of the season but it looks like things are set to heat up — in more ways than one — when the show returns with brand new episodes later this month. Will Rick and the group be able to find weapons and take out Negan once for all or will Negan continue wreaking havoc on all of the communities for the foreseeable future? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC at 9/8c on February 12. Are you on Team Rick or Team Negan? Tell me in the comment section below.