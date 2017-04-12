Recently, there was a revelation from Scott Gimple that there might be another time jump coming soon to #TheWalkingDead. So, what does that mean for us?

It's time for theories and predictions!

With All-Out War coming, Season 8 appears to be ready to reclaim all the viewers it lost after Abraham and Glenn got taken out. But when will be the best time to put the time jump in? After the war is over, like in the comics? Or will the show do what the show does best, and mix things up a bit? Maybe put the time jump in the break between Season 7 and Season 8, and start #TheWalkingDeadSeason8 up two years after Negan's capture?

Here are a few reasons why that just might work!

Imagine, the first thing you see in the Season 8 premiere is...

Negan In Prison

Credit: Image Comics

We've spent an entire season hating the guy, watching him kill our favorite (and not so favorite) characters, so to have the first image we see is his unshaven ass behind bars, maybe having a talk with Carl? Pure awesomeness, to me.

And then, a familiar voice takes the reins.

Glenn Explains The Last Two Years

Credit: AMC

Glenn is rumored to be guest-starring in Season 8, presumably in flashback form like in Sasha's and Tyreese's last moments on the show. But why not in a voice-over, instead? I doubt Morgan Freeman will be available, so Glenn guiding us through the war over the course of the first episode or two of the upcoming would rock!

And seeing how two years will have passed, here's something else we would get to see right off the bat (sorry, too soon).

Maggie & Glenn's Baby Is Already Over One Year Old

Credit: AMC

Hershel, as he's named in the comics, is born during the time jump, so there's a good chance the show will take the same direction. Besides, how cute would it be to see a little Glenn Junior toddling around Alexandria?

We already (sort of) saw one live childbirth with Lori, and it probably traumatized some of us, along with Carl. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see that part of the story skipped over.

Skipping over certain story arcs is actually another reason why a time jump would work in the first episode.

Viewers Don't Like It When The Story Drags On

Credit: AMC

There are viewers who like a lot of action, those who don't like that much action, and some in-betweeners. But when the action slows down and the characters actually go through some development in the show (and then die), some fans get pretty irate (like...all of us). Skipping over two years plus the war, and then having Glenn revisit how it went down in flashbacks would cut out quite a bit of boring stuff. It wouldn't exactly cut out the war, but it might be less exciting to see it in flashbacks, knowing that the Alexandrians won. But then the show could jump right into the next big villains!

Enter: The Whisperers

Credit: Image Comics

Who doesn't want to hurry up and see some seriously troubled humans walking around in other dead humans' skins? We've seen a war at the prison, and a war with cannibals...another war with the Saviors might be kinda meh. But the Whisperers? Bring 'em on!

Carol & Ezekiel Hook Up!

Credit: AMC

Sorry Caryl/Darol shippers, I just kind of threw that out there without any warning. In the #WalkingDeadcomics, Ezekiel trains Michonne, and they end up together for a while. With Richonne in full force, and Ezekiel taking Carol under his wing, it appears the show is lining up a potential Ezekarol hook-up! Prithee, producers, perchance thou dost?

Speaking of hook-ups...

Carl Will Be More Worried About Girls Than Walkers. Finally.

Credit: AMC

Carl and Enid had something going in Season 6, but the alone-in-a-tree time has taken a back seat to sideways smiles and...whatever else they've been doing. But two years in the future? Not only could Carl finally have some sweet facial hair, but there could be a potential for another apocalyptic power couple. All that is assuming #ChandlerRiggs will still be Carl...his college plans might mean a replacement will be brought in to play the older version of Rick's boy.

Whoever plays Carl, just...don't let this happen. Because aw hell naw:

Credit: Image Comics

There you have it, my theory/fan fiction entry for #TWD Season 8. Toddler Hershel, Glenn voice-overs, Negan behind bars and forming that weird-ass friendship with Carl, and Ezekarol? So many possibilities to make the 100th episode of The Walking Dead more spectacular than ever!

What do YOU think about all of that?