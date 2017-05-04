Everybody loves #TheWalkingDead, even after the brutal seventh season, and what's not to love about it? - An endearing story about a group of people from all walks of live who band together to survive the onslaught of the living dead and even other non-dead survivors.

Is it a grim vision of our future? Possibly. Is it bloody and terrifying? Most definitely. So whether you're an avid fan or just a casual observer, you should start getting excited about the upcoming 8th season of #TWD.

King Ezekial (Khary Payton) of the Kingdom has gone to Twitter to let us all know that production is under way for the latest season.

& we start once more for the fallen... pic.twitter.com/m4FMUQhnij — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) May 3, 2017

When we left the survivors in Season 7, we knew that All Out War was on the horizon between Negan, the Saviors and Alexandria, the Kingdom and Hilltop with future partnerships and deceptions to follow, as always. So it's good news that the writers and actors are back at it and ready to give us the war that we've been building towards. #TheWalkingDeadSeason8's premiere will also be the 100th episode so it's exciting to think about what AMC and the team behind The Walking Dead have in store for us, specifically for that episode but also for the greater story moving forward.

Are you ready to step back into the world of The Walking Dead?