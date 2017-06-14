Avengers: Inifinty War is shaping up to be the most epic superhero movie to ever grace the big screen, and the cast continues to grow. We already know that the Guardians of the Galaxy will finally meet up with the disbanded Avengers, and as we get closer to the film’s release date, more MCU characters are being added to the roster of Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios still has Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and #BlackPanther slated for release before #AvengersInfinityWar, and it looks like some new characters introduced in those films will make an appearance in the third Avengers film.

Danai Gurira Added To the Cast Of Avengers: Infinity War

Deadline is reporting that Danai Gurira will be reprising her character Okoye from the upcoming Black Panther film for Avengers: Infinity War. Okoye was spotted briefly in the Black Panther teaser trailer alongside King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and she serves as one of the Dora Milaje, the badass female warriors who serve the Wakandan royal family.

Danai Gurira is best-known from her role as Michonne, the sword-wielding badass warrior on The Walking Dead. However, recently, Gurira has been taking on more film roles; she will star as Afeni Shakur in the Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez On Me, which premieres on June 16, 2017.

What Does Danai Gurira’s Role In Avengers: Infinity War Mean For Michonne On The Walking Dead?

With Gurira’s film career taking off, fans of The Walking Dead have begun to speculate that her busy schedule spells doom for Michonne in The Walking Dead Season 8. To be fair, given the enormity of the Avengers: Infinity War cast and the relative obscurity of her character, Gurira’s role will probably be small. However, her presence in the #MCU could lead to her taking on more film roles.

The Walking Dead Season 8 is filming right now in Atlanta, Georgia – which is the same place Marvel Studio shoots the bulk of their movies – and it seems that Michonne is safe for now.

Despite their being no concrete proof that Gurira might leave the show, The Walking Dead fans are still concerned that Michonne might be in jeopardy, because we’ve seen plenty of actors leave their popular TV shows to pursue a film career. Some notable actors are: Robbie Amell from The Flash, Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey, Katherine Heigl from Grey’s Anatomy, and even George Clooney from ER.

We don’t know what the future holds for Michonne on The Walking Dead, but given the war that Rick and company are about to face, it appears that no character is safe from death. At least if Michonne does meet her maker in TWD Season 8, we will still get to see Danai Gurira flourish on the big screen, and kick ass in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War next year.

(Source: Deadline)