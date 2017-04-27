The Walking Dead Season 8 is still a while away yet, but details on what to expect are already being released. While everyone from the cast to the producers have been trying to keep the walker buzz alive during the between-seasons break with sneaky tidbits, the show's casting calls are also dropping hints at what's to come for the season ahead.

TVLine obtained some juicy details of "two new recurring good guys" who will be making an appearance when #TheWalkingDead returns. But who are they? And what's their story? Let's take a look:

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

See also:

'The Walking Dead' Is Getting Another Muslim Character!

Many fans were thrilled to finally see a Muslim character on The Walking Dead in Season 7 Episode 13. Nabila may have had a small role, but she definitely made quite the impression with her gardening expertise and odd comments around Shiva.

The Walking Dead Season 8 will feature another Muslim character: Abbud. TVLine reports that Abbud will be "an innately likable Muslim American whose nerves are, let’s say, jangled, because he's flown solo for too long in zombieland." Could he possibly be even more "jangled" than lone wolf Morgan?

It's unclear wether Abbud is his real name or not — the show is known for using codenames when casting new characters. He may even be the show's interpretation of Siddiq, a previous resident of Oceanside who made the move over to Alexandria:

The Walking Dead [Credit: Image Comics]

...And Another Spencer, Too?!

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Admit it: you didn't shed a single tear when Negan gutted smarmy Spencer like a fish. But it looks like we're going to get yet another insufferable twat hanging around Rick and the group thanks to new character, Dillon. He's described as "a sexy, blue-collar twenty-something whose survival skills include sarcasm." Great.

To be honest, his piss-poor "survival skills" sound about as impressive as Spencer's. However, his big mouth may get him into slightly less trouble than the deceased Alexandrian in question:

"...not only does Dillon sound like a less jerky Spencer, but the casting notice for the roles hints that the actor chosen might get picked up for subsequent seasons."

In fact, Dillon is pegged to be more likely to survive Season 8 than Abbud! Maybe Rosita will get her dinner date after all?

What do you think of these new Walking Dead characters for Season 8?

(Source: TVLine)