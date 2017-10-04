Seven days is a long time between zombie fixes, and after devouring an episode of The Walking Dead, there's no doubt you'll need more — and fast. Luckily for us, AMC provides us with just enough previews and promos to make it through the coming zombie-less days.

Following the screening of the latest episode, #AMC traditionally releases a short 30-second promo, as well as a longer preview of a specific scene from the upcoming episode. Here you'll find a list of all #TheWalkingDead Season 8 promos and previews as they are released, along with a breakdown of the key points noted from the footage.

This article will be constantly updated throughout the season so be sure to check back weekly to keep up to date.

Rick Gives A Rousing Speech In New Season 8 Promo

In this brand new promo, not only does Rick give an inspiring speech to his allies, but we also get a glimpse at an older Judith! Obviously Judith is much too young to be anywhere near the fighting that Season 8 will bring, but it's nice to see her appear in a tender moment between father and daughter.

The promo shows Rick giving a rousing speech to a group, telling them:

"The world is ours. With everything we've beat, everything we've become, no matter what comes next, we've already won."

Meanwhile we see shots of various footage including:

Rick carrying a gun, bathed in sunlight.

Rick kissing Judith while she plays at Alexandria.

Rick having a moment of reflection at the graves of Abraham and Glenn at Hilltop.

Daryl and Rick armed and ready as they walk down an alleyway.

Rick in a dark hallway.

Rick giving his rousing speech and being received by an enthusiastic cheer.

With Rick and his army ready for action, Negan and the Saviors better be prepared for a fight.

Maggie Calls For Faith In TV Spot For Season 8

With Maggie now basically the leader of the Hilltop community, it seems as though she'll have a major role in the upcoming war with Negan. In this promo both Maggie and Rick give the survivors an inspiring speech, telling them something they will undoubtedly need to remember going forward. First Rick tells the group:

"The world is ours by right. We've come together for it. All of us."

Before Maggie follows up:

"We need to keep our faith in each other. If we can hold onto that with everything we have, the future is ours. The world is ours."

Throughout the promo we see images of what looks like the group leading a herd of walkers, close ups of all the main characters and a smattering of action shots as warfare gets underway. Hopefully throughout it all they retain absolute faith in their fellow soldiers, and bring Negan to his knees.

Full-Length Trailer For Season 8

Our very first look at The Walking Dead Season 8 came during San Diego Comic-Con when the official trailer was released. At over five minutes in length, the trailer gave us an intriguing and shocking insight into where the first half of Season 8 will be taking us. Showing us basically every single main character of the series, the footage left us with the overwhelming feeling that war is most certainly underway and no one is safe.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.