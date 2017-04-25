If you're not a fan of spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 and beyond, make like a zombie horde and shuffle away!

Whether you admire Rick Grimes for his dogged determination or can't wait to see him become more intimate with Lucille, it's hard to deny that the self-proclaimed leader of Alexandria has always been an integral part of The Walking Dead.

So, it might come as a surprise that the bearded wonder may not be as safe from infection as we assumed. Despite being the main character on the show, Rick Grimes may soon meet his grisly end in Season 8 of The Walking Dead — assuming that show runner Scott Gimple is saying what we think he's saying.

Why Do We Think Rick Grimes Might Die In Season 8 Of 'The Walking Dead'?

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

During an interview with TV Line, Gimple revealed that Rick...:

“...will suffer any loss, even his own self, to give his people and other people the life that they should live, where the world belongs to all of them and not just one person. A real life. That’s the only choice, so he’s willing to face the losses.”

Will Negan and The Whisperers push Grimes to these lengths in Season 8, or is Gimple just t-ricking us? If Gimple and co. bite the bullet, killing off #RickGrimes could be the smartest move that The Walking Dead has made since the show finally decided to leave that godforsaken farm at the end of Season 2...

Why Would It Be Good If Rick Grimes Died?

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Season 7 of The Walking Dead certainly hasn't held back on the shock factor. In between hours of vague dialogue and endless preparation for the war against the Saviors, Glenn's eye-popping death and Sasha's revenge on Negan genuinely took us by surprise, temporarily jolting new life into the show.

However, the one scene that stuck with us more than any other received less fanfare, despite its remarkably ballsy approach to story telling. Remember back in Episode 12 when The Walking Dead briefly became the Rick & Michonne show? 'Say Yes' brought us a number of memorable character moments that stood out as highlights of the season, but none impressed us more than the scene where Michonne thought Rick had died.

While it turned out that Rick had escaped death by hiding in a crate, the swarm of walkers that surrounded him certainly looked fatal to both us and Michonne. For the briefest of seconds, it genuinely seemed as though The Walking Dead had done the unthinkable and killed off the show's central protagonist, forcing us to imagine what would happen in his absence.

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Well, for one thing, we reckon that there'd be a lot less people shouting "Carl" in an unintentionally hilarious fashion. More importantly though, we imagine that if Rick did die, then Michonne would step up as leader, arguably doing a far better job than Grimes ever did. After all, the katana-wielding badass has always been the more patient and measured of the two, supporting Rick in his moments of weakness. Michonne was even forced to knock her lover out back in Season 6 when his break down went a step too far in the streets of Alexandria.

Will Rick Grimes Die In Season 8 Of 'The Walking Dead'?

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Without risking too many spoilers, it's important to note that The Walking Dead wouldn't be the first #TV show ever to kill off its central protagonist. One only has to mention popular programs such as Game of Thrones, The Good Wife and Downton Abbey to recall that they too suffered some surprising character losses in later seasons, yet still retained their fan base nonetheless.

The idea that main characters are safe from death isn't always true, particularly in a never-ending #zombie apocalypse where the walkers only continue to grow in number. It just wouldn't make sense for Rick Grimes to survive until the end of the show, whether The Walking Dead lasts for one more season or ten. After all, one person can only experience so much luck before viewers start to call a show out on such bullshit.

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

At the end of the day though, we doubt that The Walking Dead would be brave enough to follow through with such a bold move. Viewership remains high for now, but declining numbers must surely be worrying the showrunners, reminding them that nothing lasts forever.

See also:

However, Rick's death could ironically be the thing that saves the show. Yes, this loss would be heartbreaking for many, angering a large proportion of dedicated fans, but The Walking Dead is established enough now to take such risky moves and still come through on the other side.

By straying from the comics in the most shocking way possible, The Walking Dead could very well regain its crown as the most unpredictable and gutsy show on TV. I mean, who doesn't want to see the final episode end with Rick Grimes standing proud as the undead king of the zombies?

Poll Should Rick Grimes die in Season 8 of 'The Walking Dead'? No, Rick is the heart and soul of 'The Walking Dead'.

Yes, Rick's death is exactly what the show needs.

(Source — TV Line. Poll Image Credit: AMC)