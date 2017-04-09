You can't have a conversation about #TheWalkingDead these days without some walker lovin' geek saying something like, “Well yeah, but in the comics...”

(Yes, I am one of those geeks.)

About half the time, the show follows the comics, and then sometimes it doesn't. And even when it does follow the book, sometimes it goes off-road a bit just to throw fans off.

We still remember you, Abraham Ford.

So when they completely go off-comic, it's kind of refreshing. You get to see something you never expected. But it's not always a good thing.

Let's explore some of the not-so-good things the writers did with the show that weren't in the comics. In other words, #TWD writers...

Retro The Thing! Credit: New Horizons

1. The Scavengers

Season: 7

Credit: AMC & New Line Cinema

Giving birth to a Walking Dead & Deader meme nobody ever knew they wanted, the Scavengers, a.k.a. the Heapsters, a.k.a. the Garbage Pail Kids, appeared to have been added solely to betray the Alexandrians, as it was warned before #TheWalkingDeadSeason7 returned in February. It seems that it would have been easier (and cheaper) to just introduce one character, instead of dozens, to betray the group. You know, like the gun-loving dude who made the "asshole" sign:

Credit: AMC

Instead, they introduced a group of people who, only two years or so after the end of the world, have magically forgotten how to speak in full sentences. And they think it's a good idea to live among garbage.

Helloooo? Rats? Disease? Bubonic plague?

In the end, their ignorance is on full display as they take Negan's side. All he had to do was give them a better offer than Rick, which they took. Even though, you know, psychotic murderer. No worries, though. Rick & Co. will easily dispatch of them soon enough, thanking them for their betrayal.

2. Dale Horvath's Death

Season: 2

Credit: AMC

Television show Dale's death vs. comic book Dale's death were two totally different things, the latter being taken by Bob in the show. TV show Dale's leg didn't become the Terminus cannibal's meal...instead, his death turned out to be a character developing plot point for Carl. Basically, it seemed to make Carl realize that he needed to stay in the damn house when told. Which sounds like a pretty pointless death, considering Dale was the moral compass for the group.

Oh, shoot. Moral compass. Yeah...good guys don't last long at all on this show, do they?

3. Sophia's Death

Season: 2

Credit: AMC

In the #comics (don't you just love those three little words?), Sophia is still alive and well, fighting alongside the other good guys against the Governor, Negan, and the Whisperers. In the show, she died all the way back in Season 2, which really only seemed to serve two purposes: To shock the absolute crap out of the viewers, and to help turn her mom into the badass she is today, which is completely different from the Carol in the comics (see the next and last entry for her).

Her character would be so much better used like she is in the comics, being Carl's friend and battle buddy. Plus, she would have been much better as Carl's first kiss than Enid and her turtle breath.

4. Rick's Hand

Season: all

Credit: AMC

"The CGI would cost too much to take Rick's hand out," they say.

"It would just be so impractical," they exclaim.

To that I say, borrow some budget from the CGI tiger, and give Rick a damn pirate hook. If they can give us a killer Shiva scene like this:

Credit: AMC

And then turn around and give birth to the awful, awful CGI deer:

Then there seems to be some need to restructure the CGI budget. Make some room for a hook, baby.

5. Daryl Dixon's Creation & Carol Peletier's Death

Season: all

Credit: AMC

Just kidding. Their arcs are the best things about the show! Even Daryl's brother Merle was entertaining.

Do you agree with any of this? None of it? Maybe even all of...nah. Let me know in the comments what your least/most favorite changes from the comics are!