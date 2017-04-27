Have you found yourself yawning through The Walking Dead lately? Not quite as terrified as you used to be? Do you think you might have become desensitized to even the most intense jump scares?

Well fear not, Walking Dead fans! Actually, do fear— because all that zombie action is about to get taken to terrifying new levels with an upcoming, immersive #TheWalkingDead virtual reality experience!

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

What We Know So Far

Details are still few and far between, but Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert did reveal some exciting information at the VRTL Summit.

The Walking Dead VR experience will be produced by Robert Kirkman's multimedia company, Skybound Entertainment, who have previously released VR experiences through Samsung's Gear VR. While no release date has been announced yet, Skybound have already begun work on the project. Let's hope a release date isn't too far off yet!

Yes, It Will Be Nauseating

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Thought VR was nauseating enough already? Think again! While VR technology has advanced considerably in recent years, there were a few issues during its rise to popularity. One of the negative side effects was causing the user to become nauseous, which drastically reduced the technology's playability.

In fact, Alpert told Variety that he felt quite ill the first time he picked up a VR headset. He's confident that the upcoming Walking Dead VR experience will rely on graphic content rather than technical issues to nauseate its users:

"I work on 'The Walking Dead', do you have any idea how hard I work to make people nauseous? If you can make people sick, that’s actually a powerful tool in your arsenal."

How Will It Compare To Previous 'Walking Dead' VR Experiences?

This isn't The Walking Dead's first foray into virtual reality. Check out these other zombie-tastic VR experiences and get a taste of what's to come:

1. OVERKILL's 'The Walking Dead'

The highly-anticipated first person shooter from Starbreeze Studios is finally set to be released this year, followed by a VR component. The game's virtual reality experience was exhibited at Walker Stalker Con 2015, and is apparently pretty damn scary.

2. The 360 Degree Alexandria tour

This special feature on AMC's website allows fans to take a stroll through the quaint community of Alexandria. You can peek around some of the most iconic sets, like the infirmary— and you don't even need a VR headset!

3. Feast

Ever wondered what it would be like to be eaten by walkers? Wonder no more! Now you can enjoy the entire experience in all its gory glory.

4. The Season 6 Finale Recreated

While not an official Walking Dead project, this student-made VR experience puts the viewer in the shoes of Negan's victim. Be warned: it's absolutely terrifying!

What are your expectations for the new Walking Dead virtual reality experience?

