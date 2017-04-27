When Negan swung his deadly bat and ended the lives of Glenn and Abraham, it devastated Walking Dead fans. If only Negan had given Lucille to another cause, maybe our heroes would have lived a little longer...

To see Lucille helping and not hurting people, check out this rad image. Redditor Caesar100 shared a super cool picture of a prosthetics doctor injecting a lot of humor into his work day.

That's one badass prosthetic! [Credit: Reddit]

See also:

The Walking Dead has used actors with missing limbs to create some of its most convincing zombie effects, so it's extra cool to see someone in the prosthesis industry offer the show some love. Keep it up, Doctor!

Poll What would be the best use for Negan's bat? A fencepost

A prosthesis

Killing people

(Source: Reddit)