When Negan swung his deadly bat and ended the lives of Glenn and Abraham, it devastated Walking Dead fans. If only Negan had given Lucille to another cause, maybe our heroes would have lived a little longer...
To see Lucille helping and not hurting people, check out this rad image. Redditor Caesar100 shared a super cool picture of a prosthetics doctor injecting a lot of humor into his work day.
See also:
- Winslow's True Identity Proves Jadis Is Not To Be Messed With In The Walking Dead
- 'WHAT!?' Andrew Lincoln Reveals Jon Bernthal's Angry Reaction To Learning About Judith In The Walking Dead
- La Jiggy Jar Jar Do: Chandler Riggs Totally Wants A Musical Episode Of The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead has used actors with missing limbs to create some of its most convincing zombie effects, so it's extra cool to see someone in the prosthesis industry offer the show some love. Keep it up, Doctor!
Poll
What would be the best use for Negan's bat?
(Source: Reddit)
Comments Powered by Creators