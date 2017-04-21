If the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 told us anything, it is that winter is freakin' here, which means the Night King is about to be, too.

While the Daenerys and Cersei will undoubtedly want to duke it out over the Iron Throne, the Night King and his army of the dead are on the move, ready to destroy everything in their path. At the moment, the only thing that's stopping those formidable foes from wreaking havoc on the innocents of Westeros is one monstrously tall wall. The Wall, to be exact.

The Wall has been a setting for the events of Game of Thrones since the very beginning, but what do we really know about it? Who built the Wall, and how? What is the Wall made from, and how tall is it? The Night's Watch have kept guard over this border between Westeros and the Land of Always Winter for thousands of years, but is there more to it than that? Here's what you need to know about the Wall going forward in Game of Thrones.

How Big Is The Wall?

The Wall 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The Wall is 300 miles long. That's nearly the distance from San Francisco to Los Angeles, California. It stands at 700 feet tall — more than twice the Statue of Liberty — and 300 feet wide, which is almost a whole football field.

When Was The Wall Built?

The Wall Opening Credits 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Most accounts say the Wall was constructed 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones began, after the Long Night. The Long Night was the last time the White Walkers went to war with humanity.

What Is The Wall Made Of?

Wall Scythe 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The Wall is made entirely of solid ice. It doesn't require structural reinforcements from any other material, but it does contain plenty of advanced weaponry, such outlets and wooden pillboxes for archers, as well as a pulley system to suspend archers off the Wall. There is also a massive "scythe," which we saw in action as Jon and Ygritte scaled the Wall with the Wildlings. The scythe swings down from the top across the Wall periodically or in case of an attack, in order to slash down anyone brave/crazy enough to try their luck at climbing. The top of the Wall contains a carved-out trench to protect those on watch from the harsh weather.

Who Built The Wall And Why?

Legend has it that the giants helped to stack the enormous blocks to make the Wall. However, such a colossal structure would have required the work of giants several times the size of those in recorded history.

Wun Wun Dies 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Other legends say that the Children of the Forest contributed their magic to help build the Wall. We know that their magic is extremely powerful, since they're the ones who created the White Walkers.

Other stories attribute the elaborate structure to Bran the Builder, one of the First Men, who lived 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. He was the founder of House Stark, and is often credited with contributing to erecting Winterfell and the Wall. He is buried in the crypts at Winterfell.

Winterfell 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The Wall was built after the end of the Long Night, in order to protect and separate the world of men from the world of White Walkers in the Far North. Back when the Night's Watch was thriving, men used to be sent out every day in order to chop down the trees growing near the base of the Wall that could have been used as cover for attacks. By the time of the War of the Five Kings, with so few men to man the Wall, the forests at the base of the Wall have grown tall and thick.

Where Did George R.R. Martin Get The Idea For The Wall?

According to George R.R. Martin, the Wall is inspired by Hadrian's Wall. During the Roman Empire, Emperor Hadrian commissioned an enormous wall in 122 to protect the kingdom of Britannia from the Ancient Britons in the north. That wall was about 100 miles long and made of stone.

Is The Wall Magic?

Old Nan 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

That depends. Do you believe in magic? A lot of people in Westeros don't, but we've seen some pretty magical sh*t go down on Game of Thrones. Do you honestly believe that humans, even with the help of giants, could have constructed something 700 feet tall in the frozen tundra on the edge of the Land of Always Winter? With the limited technology from eight millennia before our story begins?

Me neither.

Old Nan used to tell Bran stories of a monstrous ice dragon, sleeping beneath the Wall. If the Wall were ever to come down, the dragon would be released. Some whispered that Maester Aemon was able to live to such an old age by staying in close proximity to the Wall and its rumored enchantment.

Will The Wall Come Down In 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7?

Don't Knock It Down While I'm Gone 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Read spoiler Yes. Yes it will. The Night King will knock the whole thing down himself in the Season finale.

