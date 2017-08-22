In last week's episode of Game of Thrones, "Beyond the Wall," our hearts shattered into a million pieces when the Night King raised his icy spear and thrust it into the heart of one of Daenerys's dragons. However, as Viserion let out a high-pitched scream and crumbled to the ground, some fans noticed a tiny, little detail that suggested his death was pre-planned by the wicked White Walker assholes all along.

Redditor Sizzor19 uploaded a screenshot from the episode that showed the cold-hearted gang overlooking the carnage unleashed by Khaleesi's children, with three spears primed at the ready. And in doing so, he suggested that it was quite strange that, even before Dany arrived, they knew the exact number needed for each of her mighty offspring.

Ultimately, the question is: Could the Night King have known that Jon Snow would be heading north of the Wall? Perhaps he used his Greensight or unsettling connection to Bran to learn of his opportunity to take down a dragon, all the while knowing that Daenerys would come to the King in the North's aid?

Many have pointed out that it is also rather odd that the wights didn't try to attack the squad before the Mother of Dragons swooped in. It's almost like they were lying in wait for their masters to grab the perfect moment to whip out their frozen javelins. Oh, and then there's the fact that they brought gigantic chains to hoist the beast's body out of the watery depths — not really the kind of casual equipment you just have lying about.

Essentially, you don't drag such heavy duty materials hundreds of miles along a freezing wasteland without some kind of intentions to use them. So, that's why something tells us that the White Walkers know a lot more than we think they do.

Whether that's through some demented wight superpower harbored in his own icy head, or the fact that he's manipulating Bran Stark's visions, one thing's clear — with an undead zombie dragon now at the Night King's disposal to ride about on, shit is well and truly about to hit the fan.

