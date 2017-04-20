Last year, Fox brought Fox Mulder and Dana Scully back for a highly-anticipated #XFiles revival. Surprisingly, the tenth season of the show had strong enough ratings to bring it back for another season, despite the gap of time between its final episode and the start of the revival, which often hinders the quality of these type of reunions.

With the last episode of this new chapter ending in a head-scratching cliffhanger, we've been wondering when a new season could be coming our way. Last TV year, Fox TV group chairman, Dana Walden, teased us with a possible announcement coming this May:

"We have had conversations with (creator) Chris Carter and (stars) David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. I believe everyone is on board to do another installment of the show. Hopefully this season we will be able to get it done and that the same time next year (May), we will have something to announce.”

Well, turns out that was a pretty accurate estimate, because...

'The X-Files' Is Coming Back This Year

That's right. Mulder and Scully are coming back for an 11th season. Today, Fox announced a new 10-episode chapter for the show that's expected to begin production this summer, and it's slated to be released during its 2017-2018 season.

Fox's David Madden stated this about Mulder and Scully's future out-of-this-world adventures:

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why 'The X-Files' has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris' [Carter] creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

Both #DavidDuchovny and #GillianAnderson are expected to return. But hold on, because that's not all the material we got for the new season. Fox also released this sweet and enigmatic poster:

The new season will be written by Chris Carter. Unfortunately, no story details were given about it, but it's easy to assume we'll get a resolution for the last season's finale cliffhanger. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what happens with a certain alien abduction case.

Still, regardless of what the new season will tackle, one thing's for sure: Our favorite paranormal investigators are coming back this year.

[Sources: Deadline, THR]