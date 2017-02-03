Spoilers ahead for 'The Young Pope' Season 1, Episode 6, which airs Friday, February 3 on HBO in the US.

Oh my God.

Bad news first — it's not Jude Law's character, the ultra-conservative Pope Pius VIII, who's acting on the cardinal sin of lust in this super-NSFW three-way sex scene from episode six of The Young Pope.

'The Young Pope' [Credit: Sky/HBO]

Good news second — the scene is classic, sex-in-the-barn filth. Just when it was starting to look like #TheYoungPope had completely forgotten why people actually watch historical/religious epics — for all the boning — the show goes full-HBO and delivers a scene in which a priest, Cardinal Andrew Dussolier, wets his tip with a beautiful woman while also being "ordained" from behind by a younger guy.

See Also:

Cheekily, the edit cuts regularly from the sexy act to the political machinations in the Vatican and back again, just to remind us that what's going on in that barn is totally not okay, but also exactly what anybody would do when the alternative was sitting in a room full of elderly robed men.

Enough foreplay — take a sip of holy water for hydration, and then check out the sex scene of Pope Pius's nightmares (and make you stick around for the entire clip!):

Perhaps in case anyone interprets the sex scene as the deliberate provocation it clearly is, the scene is given an extra dimension in its staging as a kind of living, breathing Renaissance painting — and, considering the heavy allusions to Pius's condemnation of homosexuality, not to mention his attempt to block all priests who don't adhere to absolute celibacy, you'd expect major repercussions for Dussolier should word of his extra-curricular antics reach Lenny's ear...

And you know it will.

The Young Pope airs Friday nights on HBO. Needless to say, I'm now seriously considering reactivating my church card.

Are you totally hot for 'The Young Pope'?