Take out your old baby clothes and put up the "It's a boy" (or girl) banners once more, because HBO's Game of Thrones could be heading for some more joyous news among the death and destruction in Westeros. We have already heard the frightful reveal that Jaime and Cersei are preparing to birth another demonic dictator into the realm, but theorists suggest that our latest power couple are also preparing to knit some tiny little chainmail.

All of this comes from the obvious assumption that #JonSnow is about to weigh anchor in the sunshine port of #DaenerysTargaryen. While boning your aunt may be a relatively small atrocity in the Seven Kingdoms, there are undoubtedly those who will still find this Targaryen interbreeding a little icky — hey, if is works for the Lannisters. That being said, did a gentle caress of the hand in Season 7's sixth episode set the boat a'rocking for the arrival of another bouncing baby bastard?

Nobody Puts 'Baby' In The Corner

Heading way back to Season 1, we saw that wicked witch Mirri Maz Durr work her spooky mumbo jumbo on Khal Drogo and Dany's unborn son Rhaego. Durr solemnly warned Dany of the following:

“When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, when the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves, when your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then [Khal Drogo] will return, and not before.”

This led many to believe that Daenerys will see the show out as a childless wonder, but let's listen to what else Durr foreshadowed:

''Only death may pay for life."

To start things off, Redditor ThroneRoom_ asks us not forget that Dany's apparent infertility was questioned three times in this season's penultimate episode. Once, Jorah told Jon that Longclaw would "serve" his children, then Tyrion clocked that you don't need to pop out a sprog to choose your successor, and Jon finally hammered home that Dany had just lost one of her kids. Under the nickname the Mother of Dragons, it is easy to see why Dany became so attached to her little fire starters. As she also reminded us of in Episode 6:

“The dragons are my children. They’re the only children I’ll ever have. Do you understand?”

Now, I don't know if you remember this very minor detail, but Dany just lost one of her "children" when Viserion perished beyond the Wall. Admittedly the doomed dragon may just have been dragged from his watery grave to serve the Night King, but for all intents and purposes, yeah, he's a goner. Going back to Mirri Maz Durr, does this mean the Breaker of Chains is ready to be brought back into the saddle once more if Viserion's death can pay for "new" life?

Westerosi Fertility Treatment

Sure, Dany did the dirty with Daario Naharis, but for all we know, his seed could've been as dry as the Red Waste and her baby maker is still in full bloom. Everyone assumes that Daenerys is barren, but that could all be about to change thanks to that budding Snowmance in the cards.

This then leads into another worrying theory that Dany could die in childbirth. Given that both Daenerys and Jon's mothers died in the same way, the Stargaryen gene pool may not be as strong as we first thought — someone really needs to employ a midwife on this show.

However, Thrones is best known for its mystic prophecies that are hard to interpret. Three seasons later and we are still trying to figure out who or what a "valonqar" is, or what this MIA Azor Ahai character is. Unless the moping bastard is planning on knocking one out over the Winterfell hearth, place your bets that Jon and Dany are about to relieve their sexual tension how every normal flirtatious folly would. To put it a little clearer, "You and me, Dany, ain't nothin' but mammals, so let's do it like they do on the HBO channel." What the consequences of their between the sheets shuffle will be remains to be seen, but we should probably expect Daenerys to sport her own dragon egg-shaped bump as we head into the final season of Game of Thrones.

