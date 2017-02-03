Kids hate vegetables, whether the color represents a disgusting blob or if it just tastes bad and while eating vegetables is a vital key to a well-balanced meal, kids don't care and just want what tastes good.

So, what is a parent to do in such situations? Enter, Laleh Mohmedi, a Melbourne-based food artist, who wanted her 4-year-old son to eat vegetables and healthy foods. Thus, with her passion for food and illustration, as well as some help from a few animated characters, she finally got her son to eat veggies.

On her Instagram page, Jacob’s Food Diaries, Mohmedi posts the meals that she prepares for her son, Jacob. They range from her child's obsession with Trolls to Carl Fredricksen from Up. These #foodart pieces convinced her son to love vegetables and fruits and perhaps your toddler, or the movie lover in your life, will too.

Check out a small selection of these scrumptious dishes below.

Norman From The Secret Life of Pets

Norman, the guinea pig from The Secret Life of Pets, is one of those lovable characters that make it hard to be angry. (Just look at that face!) With his happy-go-lucky and sometimes-reckless personality, Norman gets himself into unfortunate situations without a care in the world.

Ingredients:

The letter J: Free range chicken

Norman's body: sweet potato/potato mash, black sesame seeds, and wholemeal wrap

Coriander

Carl Fredricksen From Up

The grumpy old man from #Pixar's Up sure looks tasty in this holiday inspired dish. Although Carl looks very tasty in this food art piece, he is still has a grumpy face.

Ingredients:

Poussin

Potatoes

Beetroot

Garlic

Carrots

Chicken Little From Chicken Little

While Chicken Little is ridiculed and shunned by everyone in the movie, this food art piece inspired by the diminutive rooster will sure be favored by a fan.

Ingredients:

Bao bun

Marinated free-range chicken

Pickled purple cabbage

Cucumber

Carrots

Sesame seeds

Coriander

Assistant Mayor Bellwether From Zootopia

When she's not planning a total prey domination of Zootopia, Bellwether finds herself carrying a huge stack of veggies.

Ingredients:

Freerange schnitzel

Mashed potatoes

Cauliflower

Lettuce

carrots

Bell pepper

King Peppy From Trolls

The former King of the Trolls will lead children to a nutritious path of fruits and veggies.

Ingredients:

Donut peach

Watermelon

Cucumber

Apricot

Tortilla wrap

Skipper From Madagascar

It's Skipper and the rest of the gang's mission to keep kids healthy by dressing up as fruits.

Ingredients:

Organic yoghurt

Almonds

Chia seeds

Figs

Kiwi

Honey

Pawpaw (papaya)

Raspberries

passion fruit

Blueberries

Strawberries

Heihei - Moana

Whether intentionally or unintentionally, Heihei will join you in your epic journey to a healthy relationship with food.

Ingredients:

Organic eggs

Quinoa wrap

Tomatoes

Red onions

Carrots

Spinach

To see more of Laleh Mohmedi's food art pieces, visit her Instagram page.

(Source: Jacob’s Food Diaries)