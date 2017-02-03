Kids hate vegetables, whether the color represents a disgusting blob or if it just tastes bad and while eating vegetables is a vital key to a well-balanced meal, kids don't care and just want what tastes good.
So, what is a parent to do in such situations? Enter, Laleh Mohmedi, a Melbourne-based food artist, who wanted her 4-year-old son to eat vegetables and healthy foods. Thus, with her passion for food and illustration, as well as some help from a few animated characters, she finally got her son to eat veggies.
On her Instagram page, Jacob’s Food Diaries, Mohmedi posts the meals that she prepares for her son, Jacob. They range from her child's obsession with Trolls to Carl Fredricksen from Up. These #foodart pieces convinced her son to love vegetables and fruits and perhaps your toddler, or the movie lover in your life, will too.
Check out a small selection of these scrumptious dishes below.
Norman From The Secret Life of Pets
Norman, the guinea pig from The Secret Life of Pets, is one of those lovable characters that make it hard to be angry. (Just look at that face!) With his happy-go-lucky and sometimes-reckless personality, Norman gets himself into unfortunate situations without a care in the world.
Ingredients:
- The letter J: Free range chicken
- Norman's body: sweet potato/potato mash, black sesame seeds, and wholemeal wrap
- Coriander
Carl Fredricksen From Up
The grumpy old man from #Pixar's Up sure looks tasty in this holiday inspired dish. Although Carl looks very tasty in this food art piece, he is still has a grumpy face.
Ingredients:
- Poussin
- Potatoes
- Beetroot
- Garlic
- Carrots
Chicken Little From Chicken Little
While Chicken Little is ridiculed and shunned by everyone in the movie, this food art piece inspired by the diminutive rooster will sure be favored by a fan.
Ingredients:
- Bao bun
- Marinated free-range chicken
- Pickled purple cabbage
- Cucumber
- Carrots
- Sesame seeds
- Coriander
Assistant Mayor Bellwether From Zootopia
When she's not planning a total prey domination of Zootopia, Bellwether finds herself carrying a huge stack of veggies.
Ingredients:
- Freerange schnitzel
- Mashed potatoes
- Cauliflower
- Lettuce
- carrots
- Bell pepper
King Peppy From Trolls
The former King of the Trolls will lead children to a nutritious path of fruits and veggies.
Ingredients:
- Donut peach
- Watermelon
- Cucumber
- Apricot
- Tortilla wrap
Skipper From Madagascar
It's Skipper and the rest of the gang's mission to keep kids healthy by dressing up as fruits.
Ingredients:
- Organic yoghurt
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Figs
- Kiwi
- Honey
- Pawpaw (papaya)
- Raspberries
- passion fruit
- Blueberries
- Strawberries
Heihei - Moana
Whether intentionally or unintentionally, Heihei will join you in your epic journey to a healthy relationship with food.
Ingredients:
- Organic eggs
- Quinoa wrap
- Tomatoes
- Red onions
- Carrots
- Spinach
To see more of Laleh Mohmedi's food art pieces, visit her Instagram page.
Do You Think These Food Art Pieces Will Make A Toddler Love Vegetables?
(Source: Jacob’s Food Diaries)