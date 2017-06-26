We all remember the Harry Potter saga as a fantasy world with cute little kids running around a castle with their magic wands, drinking #Butterbeer, using weird creatures as transportation. Oh, and there's also a crazy amount of old men and women who survived this (crazy) world for more than 200 years — impressive!

Yeah, #HarryPotter is definitely not famous for its bunch of hotties. We've never really heard people talking about hot dudes from the films except when the fourth Harry Potter was released and #RobertPattinson showed his cute face on screen for the first time. Sorry though — we won't be talking about Robert and his dark, beautiful eyes. We will instead dedicate this article to those actors who didn't shine as teenagers, but who definitely turns heads now, ranking them from hot to hottest.

10. Oliver and James Phelps (Fred and George Weasley)

[Credit: 2007 Warner Home Video]

Surprising fact: The Weasley's brothers gave up on their ginger hair dye to head for Hollywood.

9. Jamie Yeates (Marcus Flint)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Surprising fact: After his role in Harry Potter, Jamie Yeates went back to his normal life. The actor disappeared from all social networks.

8. Robbie Jarvis (Young James Potter)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Surprising Fact: Robbie dated Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) for over a year, but even magic potion couldn't save their relationship!

7. Benedict Clarke (Young Severus Snape)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Surprising fact: Benedict Clarke has a lot in common with his co-star Alan Rickman. There were not only born in the same district of Hammersmith but also studied at the same secondary school, Latymer Upper.

6. Jamie Campbell Bower (Gellert Grindelwald)

[Credit: Warner Bros./Instagram]

Surprising fact: Since splitting from Lily Collins last March, James has begun a sizzling new relationship with the Burberry model Matilda Lowther.

5. Freddie Stroma (Cormac McLaggen)

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Surprising fact: In 2016, Freddie played Samwell Tarly's brother Dickon in the sixth season of Game of Thrones.

4. Domhnall Gleeson (Bill Weasley)

Surprising fact: You will next see Domhnall Gleeson as Alan Alexander Milne – the famous English author – alongside Margot Robbie in the biopic movie Goodbye Christopher Robin.

3. Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

[Credit: Warner Bros./Instagram]

Surprising fact: Far from his Neville Longbottom role, Matthew has been acting in Juliet Remembered, a short film by Tamzin Merchant. He has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor category at 2017 British Independant Film Festival Award.

He's also super hot now. Wow.

2. Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas)

[Credit: Warner Bros./ABC]

Surprising fact: Alfred Enoch was always cute, but he looks seriously grown-up now playing one of the lead roles in ABC's How To Get Away With Murder.

1. Frank Dillane (Tom Riddle)

[Credit: Warner Bros./AMC]

Surprising fact: Frank Dillane plays a lead role in #FearTheWalkingDead — and his father, Stephen Dillane, played Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones Seasons 2-5. Talent runs in the family!

It feels like only yesterday since we last saw these actors in Harry Potter. Did they use a beauty spell on their abs, or did they just work out like the rest of us?

Who do you think is the hottest Harry Potter actor today?