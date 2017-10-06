It seems that Warner Bros. is keen on making clear that Justice League won't be as dark and gritty as Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman. First the studio released some colorful character portraits for the #superheroes in the film, and now Warner Bros. have released another slew of eye-popping imagery. The new banner and character images adorned Times Square as part of Warner Bros' partnership with AT&T, and they are certainly amazing to look at.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros./AT&T]

The new banner features our five heroes on rocky terrain. Of course Superman is absent from these photos, so it's not the complete League we're seeing here. Nonetheless Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg and Aquaman certainly look intimidating.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros./AT&T]

Batman is also shown in one poster, coming out of what appears to be a Teleportation device (but is probably a phone, given the giant AT&T label at the top). He appears to be on the same rooftop as where we glimpsed the Bat-Signal in the trailer, and this poster provides us another look to see the awesome #Batman costume in all its glory.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros./AT&T]

The fastest man alive, at least in the DC world, #TheFlash is also featured in one shot. He seems to be speeding out of a phone though there's a very slight chance that it is a Speed Force portal.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros./AT&T]

#Cyborg seems like a man on a mission in this promotional picture, with his arm stretched and shooting at whoever he's facing, with the pixelated look really makes this poster badass. Maybe this is an elongated Mother Box he's springing out of?

Nah. It's probably a phone.

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros./AT&T]

#WonderWoman will certainly rope you in to try AT&T's Direct TV, if this poster is any indication. The fearless Amazon warrior appears ready to battle in her iconic garb, with her sword and rope. Is she standing in some portal from Themyscirra? Oh who am I kidding, it's a phone goddamit!

These posters have certainly got us more excited for #DCEU's Justice League. The Zack Snyder-Joss Whedon directed movie will certainly be one of a kind, marking the first time #DC's iconic superheroes share the big screen. Needless to say that Justice League, with its amazing cast and characters, is shaping up to be one hell of a movie!

Will you be seeing Justice League this November? Text us below.

(Source: Business Wire)