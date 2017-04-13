PLEASE NOTE that this article contains all sorts of spoilers for The Fate of the Furious.

The Fate of the Furious is the eight installment in the Fast and Furious franchise and there is no doubt that it is still going to do amazing things at the box office. It may be the first film without Paul Walker since his unfortunate death, but all the gang is back, plus some new additions.

These have never been films that you go to see expecting brilliance. They are the type of films that you go into the forget about things for about two hours, watch car racing, car crashes and explosions.

And that's still what you get eight films later.

While you still get all those things, there are still some things that felt odd with the film, and here are four things that The Fate of the Furious could have done better:

1) Too Much Vin Diesel

I think these movies would be better if #VinDiesel either had a smaller role or wasn't in it all together!

Now put your pitchforks down and read my explanation.

The movies are just becoming more and more of a showboat for Vin to be the big action hero, the guy who gets the girl, the guy who everyone wants to be and the big leading man.

But all I could think when I was watching this movie is how bored I was of watching him and his storyline. I always wanted to to switch back to the rest of the team. Let's see the other guys get a story, after all this film just proved how much better Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham are at being leading men.

2) Scott Eastwood: A Poor Substitute

It was clear from the get-go that the only reason Scott Eastwood was in this film was to be the white-male, pretty-boy replacement for #PaulWalker.

Unfortunately, he added absolutely nothing to the movie and while he might have been in some of the car scenes, he was rarely ever seen inside the car. There was no need for him or his character — he wasn't the funny one, the dramatic or the action star, part of a romantic story or the tech dude.

3) The Baby With The Not-So-Great Name

When it was announced the Dom had a kid, the whole reason for him going rogue, it was 100 percent clear that Elena was going to die and that Dom, Letty and the baby were going to live happily ever after.

Through some poor and predictable storyline, the baby only had a temporary name as Elena believed a father should name his baby. When things were done, everyone was safe and sound, Little Dom finally got his name... Brian.

Now I know that they are trying to honor Paul Walker and while that's awesome, they should have named him Paul or hell, even Walker! In the universe of the film, Brian is still alive and away with Mia and the kids.

4) Not Enough Helen Mirren

When I heard that Dame #HelenMirren wanted a role in a Fast and Furious movie, I was stoked. Then it was announced that she had a role in the film and they immediately had my money!

Now that I've seen it I'm so disappointed.

All up Helen Mirren was in the film for about five to 10 minutes, and while those were some great minutes and she was hilarious in them, none of those scene involved her driving a car! Travesty!

I really hope that she returns in the sequels with a bigger and better role!

Some notable mentions for other odd moments include the sometimes not-so-great special effects, the quick explanation of no Brian (which could have been better), the villains always getting away and the sweeping under the rug of Dom's betrayal.

Even before this film came out, it was going to do well and there was going to be a sequel. The ending had left things open for more to come and as long as people go to see the films and the actors are willing to come back, expect to see another Fast and Furious film within a couple of years.

What did you think of the film? Do you agree with the same things I didn't like? Comment below.