M. Night Shyamalan surprised us again with Split, his latest film. The ending showed that that movie was, in fact, a sequel to Unbreakable, the beloved story about a reluctant man who becomes a superhero. M. Night Shyamalan just announced that he has finished the script of his next movie. It will be named Glass and will act as a sequel to both #Unbreakable and #Split, reuniting the main characters from both films.

Considering that Mr. Night likes to surprise us, it is hard to know what to expect from #Glass. There is not much information about the film yet, but this will not stop me from creating theories and hypothesizing about what will happen. Enjoy!

6. Casey Cooke Will Be Trained By David Dunn

David Dunn (Bruce Willis) will see the hidden potential of Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) Just like Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), Casey experienced a traumatic childhood. Kevin created several personalities in order to cope with his abuse, begging the question: Did Casey do the same? Or, did that abuse led her to unlock other abilities? Even if she has no special abilities, Dunn will realize that she has great potential and will likely train her.

5. Glass Will Try To Lure Casey To The Dark Side

David Dunn will not be the only one who will see Casey's potential. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) will likely try to use Casey's skills to help him to defeat David Dunn, his nemesis. He will probably try to convince her to join forces with him, and she may even be tempted to do so. After all, she has a reason to be angry (especially with her despicable uncle). But in the end, the good part of her heart will prevail and she will become a force to be reckoned with.

4. David Dunn and Kevin Will Have A Couple Of Great Fights

David and Kevin are no ordinary humans. Both have special abilities that make them extraordinary fighters. They will fight, but David Dunn will not be prepared for the wild bestiality of Kevin's personalities. Perhaps in their second meeting, David will be more prepared (and most likely, he will not be alone). After a grueling and exciting fight, he will defeat Kevin for good.

3. Glass Will Recruit Kevin

Glass' life goal is to defeat David Dunn. Since he doesn't have the physical strength to do so, he will ask Kevin for help. Glass is smarter than most of Kevin's personalities, so it will be easy it to convince him (them?) to join forces.

2. Joseph Dunn Will Help His Dad

David Dunn's son, Joseph (Spencer Treat Clark), may not have the powers of his dad, but Unbreakable showed that he has a big heart and that he was interested in helping others. He will support his heroic dad, not with his fists, but with his brains.

1. David Dunn Will Die And Casey Will Continue His Legacy

After a grueling battle against Glass and The Beast, David Dunn will die heroically. He will sacrifice his life in order to defeat them both and save Casey and the city. Casey, having trained with David, will honor this honorable sacrifice by becoming a superhero herself.

What do you think we will see in Glass?

