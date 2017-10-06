After three long years, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is finally out and it's the bigger, crazier sequel we'd been hoping for. All the main cast returned for director Matthew Vaughan's first ever sequel, with Kingsman: The Golden Circle taking everything that was good about the first film and amplifying it.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle had an excellent opening weekend both globally and domestically, and it's remained at the top of the box office ever since. While so far there's no confirmation of a sequel, with its great earnings — as well as the general consensus from the cast — we can assume there will be a third installment. In fact, Vaughan spoke to Deadline about a third film even before The Golden Circle was released:

“Weirdly while we were writing Kingsman 2, we were thinking of Kingsman 3 as well, which is odd. We’ve got a big idea for that. This is sort of the bridge and if we can pull this off, we’ll make another one.”

It sounds like Matthew Vaughan would be up for another sequel, and if he's already thinking of a third film then he must really love the Kingsman franchise! So, with the idea of a sequel being thrown around, let's discuss exactly what we can expect to see in Kingsman 3.

Warning: Kingsman: The Golden Circle spoilers throughout the rest of the article.

1. More Channing Tatum and Halle Berry

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

The promotional material for Kingsman: The Golden Circle made it seem like we'd see lots of Tequila (Channing Tatum) and Ginger (Halle Berry), but the film wasn't like this at all. Tequila was put in an induced sleep to save his life not long into the film, and Ginger only appeared every now and then.

In Kingsman 3, we're definitely going to be seeing a lot more of this American pair — especially because at the end of The Golden Circle, Tequila joined Kingsman and Ginger was renamed Whiskey, and promoted to the field for Statesman. This is nothing but good news seeing how funny the two were. Tatum's overamplified Americanness was a hilarious clash with the British humor of Kingsman, and Halle Berry's Ginger proved to be a breath of fresh air for the franchise with her cute naivety.

2. A Totally Different Eggsy

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Eggsy is a excellent character who has grown so much since the beginning of the first film — and that's only going to continue with the third movie. Director Matthew Vaughan even told Cinemablend that "Eggsy's definitely going to go on a new journey" in any future installments in the franchise.

At the end of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we saw Eggsy get married to Princess Tilde, meaning Eggsy is now a prince! This will surely come with new responsibilities — and precautions. But whether that means he needs a more low-key role as a spy, or will have to quit Kingsman altogether is yet to be seen.

3. Harry Off The Field

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Harry Hart (Colin Firth) was one of the best spies #Kingsman had ever seen, but due to a critical injury in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Harry was never the same again. And in The Golden Circle we saw how his reflexes, sharpness and all-round talents had totally been diluted.

While not suggesting he'll be off the team in Kingsman 3, he'll likely be in a safer, more grounded position at Kingsman. With Ginger becoming the new Whiskey, this opens the position for a person on the other end of a spy operation, like Merlin. Harry Hart has so much experience as a Kingsman, so his knowledge is incomparable and after the death of Merlin there needs to be a new set of eyes and ears — enter Harry Hart.

4. More Statesman

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we're told how Statesman are a thriving and plentiful organisation, who've got tons of members across the US. In fact, the film only scratched the surface of the organization, showing us a handful of operatives and leaving lots of room for lots more actors to join in future films.

When they delve more into Statesman in Kingsman 3, we're going to need to see more spies who work for the US agency. This would be a great opportunity to see iconic American actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson or Tom Cruise join the franchise, and add more big names to the already stacked cast (which includes five #Oscar winners!).

5. Other Spy Agencies

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

So far we've seen Kingsman from England and Statesman from America, but that still leaves various other big countries to expose their spy agencies. There could definitely be more secret spy agencies in the Kingsman universe in countries such as Australia, Russia and China.

These other spy agencies would open a variety of doors for a sequel, including cool new locations, interesting divides and of course, opportunities for awesome new actors. The Kingsman franchise is excellent at taking a country's stereotypes and blowing them up to completely exaggerated proportions. This would be great to see more of — maybe the Australian Kingsman could be stereotypical Aussies based in the outback, anything is possible!

With the amazing writing team that makes up the Kingsman franchise, anything is possible for the third film, but the five things above should be a given. And with Vaughan already warning that the threequel will be all about seeing our fave characters in surprising circumstance, we should be extremely excited. Kingsman 3 might be some time away, but at least we've got multiple viewings of The Golden Circle 'til then!

Let me know what you'd like to see in Kingsman 3

(Sources: Deadline, Cinemablend)