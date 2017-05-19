Bazinga! What a gem of a cliffhanger The Big Bang Theory Season 10 finale delivered! It took many by surprise (albeit gleefully) and that's what a cliffhanger should be. Thankfully, with the highly-rated CBS sitcom renewed for another two years, fans only need to wait four months until the next season arrives in September for the big question to be answered and other loose ends to be tied up.

As the popular television comedy goes into hiatus, here's what we hope to see in Season 11 of #TheBigBangTheory:

(WARNING: This post contains spoilers for The Big Bang Theory Season 10.)

1. Amy And Sheldon Get Hitched Without Major Hitches

Amy and Sheldon in 'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

So, TBBT Season 10 ended with Sheldon (#JimParsons) on bended knee, asking Amy (#MayimBialik) to marry him.

Of course, the romantics would want to hear Amy say yes immediately in the Season 11 opener, but we doubt it's going to be that straightforward, especially as Sheldon has just accused Amy of being "inappropriate" with Leonard, and he only popped the question after being kissed by former admirer, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome).

In an interview with Glamour, Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Molaro confirms that Amy will be away for three months in Princeton. If she says yes, it will be intriguing to see how Amy and Sheldon handle a long-distance relationship, bearing in mind how dependent Sheldon is on Amy. There's also the matter of Dr. Nowitzki still hell-bent on sinking her claws into Sheldon. If Amy says no, it will be fun to see if Sheldon will give his all to woo her back, even if it means having to fly cross-country every other day to do so.

Seeing Amy and Sheldon getting hitched will be satisfying, but hopefully there won't be too many major hitches that drag out the subplot 'til Season 12!

2. New Passions For Leonard And Penny

It was nice to see Penny (#KaleyCuoco) and Leonard (#JohnnyGalecki) having a proper wedding ceremony with family and friends in Season 10, but it wasn't long before they started acting like an old married couple who keeps getting on each other's nerves again.

Malero explains to Glamor why that's so:

"They are different people, and they were always different people. Sometimes they click really well, and sometimes… like in most marriages, that honeymoon phase ends and the reality of it all sinks in. I think they need to keep working at it, like most people in marriages do. And where it goes from there, we shall see."

Point taken. And so, in Season 11, we hope to see the pair finding new passions that will give their relationship a much needed boost. Penny is bored with her current job, so a new interesting line of work might perk her up. Meanwhile, Leonard could make a scientific achievement all on his own that not only gives him more self-esteem, but also impress the heck out of Sheldon and his snotty mom (Christine Baranski).

3. More Fun Paternal Learning Curves For Howard And Bernadette

Howard and Bernadette in 'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

We have to confess that we didn't think having a baby in TBBT would be much fun, but Howard (#SimonHelberg) and Bernadette (#MelissaRauch) managed to pull it off, dealing with problems that most real-life parents would face, such as: pregnancy inconveniences, lack of sleep, the struggles of going back to work, etc, — with great comic timing at that.

It will be fun to see them continue doing the same in future episodes (with or without the help of Raj and Stewart) as they juggle their careers with parenthood, as Molaro tells Glamour:

"More growth as human beings is certainly in the cards for (Howard and Bernadette), in whatever small increments feel right."

As for baby Halley, Molaro says the plan has always been for her "to function as Mrs. Wolowitz did — as a comedic offscreen voice." We guess we won't be seeing a real-life baby joining the cast anytime soon (bar a voice talent).

4. A Less Moody Raj

Raj (#KunalNayyar) had his moments in Season 10 but came off quite the loser among the group of friends, both on the professional and romantic fronts. In the next season — after receiving much hints that he's not exactly a welcome tenant by Leonard and Penny — we will see Raj in a new home as he moves to the apartment above Bert's garage.

Next to seeing him improving his dress sense, it would be nice to see Raj have a decent love interest, instead of being a grumpy, lonely soul. Executive producer Malero does not rule out the possibility of Raj finding someone, but happiness can be in different forms. He discloses to Glamour:

"I want Raj to be happy. Maybe he can have great success in work. Sometimes we get caught up so much in the relationships here that we forget that these are actually functioning, brilliant scientists who are really good at what they do. So whether it’s in the relationship side, or on the professional front, I hope Raj can have some success, somehow."

We hope he will have the best of both worlds, so here's to Raj discovering a new star or planet, which he can then name after a new soul mate in Season 11.

5. Guest Appearance By 'Young Sheldon'

The Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon — which sees Iain Armitage playing a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas — is set to premiere in the 2017–2018 TV season. As such, it would be great to see the young actor — best known for his breakout role in Little Big Lies — makes an appearance in Season 11. He could appear in a flashback or a dream sequence in which the adult Sheldon gets advice from #YoungSheldon.

Incidentally, Jim Parsons will co-produce and narrate the spin-off series, while Scandal's Zoe Perry will portray Sheldon's mother, Mary Cooper — a role played by her real-life mother Laurie Metcalf on The Big Bang Theory. (Judging by the trailer so far, Perry has the role down pat!)

6. More Glimpses Of The Parents

Christine Baranski (left) and Laurie Metcalf in 'The Big Bang Theory' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Though they appear periodically, the group of actors who play the lead characters' parents have been nothing short of brilliant — from Christine Baranski (Leonard's mom) and Laurie Metcalf (Sheldon's mom) to Keith Carradine (Penny's dad) and Casey Sander (Bernadette's dad).

In Season 11, if nuptials are indeed in store for Amy and Sheldon, it will be fun to see Amy's side of the family. So far, we have only seen her mom, Mrs. Fowler (Annie O’Donnell) via a webcam call.

Also, Howard's dad is technically still out there. Now that Howard is a father, will Mr. Wolowitz gets wind of it and tries to make amends? Howard's half-brother, Josh, could still be in touch with Howard and Bernadette, for instance. It will be interesting to see how Howard reacts if his father re-appears in his life.

7. A LEGO 'Big Bang' Episode

Lastly, what we'd like to see in Season 11 is the possibility of a full episode featuring the awesome The Big Bang Theory LEGO figures.

When The LEGO Batman Movie opened last February, the CBS comedy ran a series of promos featuring the cast in LEGO form chatting with the Dark Knight Mini-Figure, and the opening titles during that period even featured the cast in LEGO form, complete with LEGO Chinese takeout boxes!

So, it will be cool to have a Big Bang LEGO episode in the style of Disney's LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles or LEGO Marvel Avengers Reassembled. Even a short dream sequence will be fun!

Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory is due to premiere in September 2017.

Poll What would you like to see in Season 11 of 'The Big Bang Theory'? Wedding bells for Amy and Sheldon!

Baby Halley in the flesh! Who does she looks like?

Young Sheldon! It will be so cute to see the two Sheldons side by side!

A musical episode!

I will let you know in the comments below!

(Sources: Glamour, TV CheatSheet)