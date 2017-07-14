Everyone's favorite bloody, emotionally disturbing, hit fantasy show has taken far too long of a break, and it has been a painful time for all of us fans as the suspense grows. However, the seventh season has finally aired, much to our relief. Of course, the only thing that can get you more hyped for a new season of Game of Thrones is random knowledge about the show. So, in that spirit, here are 20 things that you (probably) didn't know about #GameOfThrones.

1. It's Been Banned By The Turkish Military

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The Turkish military came up with new regulations for what was allowed to be shown within the country's military-run schools, and (shockingly) the large amount of nudity and violence in Game of Thrones landed it on the banned list. Imagine that.

2. Valyrian Steel Is Based On A Real Metal

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

The mightiest swords in Game of Thrones — and seemingly the only weapons capable of killing White Walkers — are based on a real metal called Damascus Steel, which is the best metal in the world at holding an edge, making it an ideal choice for weapons. It was first discovered by Europeans during the Crusades in the 11th century.

3. The Night King Killed Batman's Parents

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Richard Brake, the man who plays the Night King on Game of Thrones, also appeared in Batman Begins as Joe Chill, the man who shot and killed Batman's parents. Presumably, he's probably going to start getting typecast as a cold kind of guy.

4. Greyscale Is Based On A Real Disease

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Or rather, on several real diseases combined. The hardened skin that cracks comes from a condition called ichthyosis, but it isn't contagious. Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is also known as "Stone Man Syndrome" and turns skin into bone, severely limiting movement for sufferers. George R.R. Martin has often compared Greyscale to leprosy, especially due to the way that victims are so marginalized.

5. Trial By Combat May Be Legal

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Yep. In America there is an actual argument that trial by combat may still be legal. Britain banned it in 1819, but America was living under its own set of laws at the time, and it was never banned there.

6. There's A Sea Slug Named After Daenerys

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

A new breed of sea slug found in 2013 was actually named Tritonia khaleesi after Emilia Clarke's character in the show. This was supposedly because the pale appearance of the creature made it resemble Daenerys, with her long, almost white locks.

7. Maester Aemon Was Blind In Real Life

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Peter Vaughan, who passed away in December 2016, played the blind Maester Aemon Targaryen of the Night's Watch. The actor himself was considered to be partially blind.

8. Sansa Still Owns Her Direwolf

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, found out that after her character's direwolf (Lady) died, the dog actor (called Zunni) was going to be re-homed. So, Turner decided to adopt her for herself. They still live happily together.

9. Ramsey Was Almost Jon Snow

Hard as it is to believe, Ramsay Bolton's actor Iwan Rheon was originally the back-up actor to play Jon Snow. Thankfully, he didn't, because he was absolutely incredible as the villainous Ramsay.

10. Cersei And Bronn Hate Each Other

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn, who respectively play Cersei and Bronn on the show, were actually a couple in real life years ago. Apparently the relationship ended so badly that when they both got roles on Thrones, they had clauses in their contracts that said they can't share any scenes. Crazy to think that they still haven't to this day, despite both being such close companions of Jaime Lannister in the show.

11. Only One Other TV Show Was This Expensive

With the huge ramp up in budget for Season 6, Game of Thrones overtook almost every other TV show in history. The surprising one it didn't overtake (yet)? Friends. While the budget for Friends mostly covered the salaries of the actors, the Thrones budget is expensive because of the massive set pieces and special effects.

12. Natalie Dormer Didn't Want To Know

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, reportedly only read the parts of the scripts that she had to for her role. Apart from that she read nothing, wanting to wait and see the finished product for herself as she is such a huge fan of the show.

13. There Are Two Sarah Connors On The Show

While everybody remembers (sadly) that Emilia Clarke played Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genisys, Game of Thrones is also home to another version of the Terminator-beating mother. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, also played Sarah in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the TV spin-off to the hugely popular movie franchise. In the seventh season we may get to see the two face off and find out which Sarah is better.

14. The Show Has It's Own Rap Album?

Mind blowing as it may seem, the show actually has a rap album released by HBO, featuring a number of mainstream rappers. Catch The Thrones was released to promote the show in 2014, and featured artists like Common and Kilo Kish. So, if you're ever looking for a fantasy TV show inspired rap album to get down to, there you go.

15. Stannis Did It For The Money

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Stephen Dillane, who played Stannis Baratheon on the show, has said since that there was nothing negative about his time on set, but he has nothing all that good to say and didn't really enjoy it. He apparently didn't understand most of the stories, and said that he took the role for the money.

16. Barack Obama Got Special Screenings

Before leaving the White House, Barack Obama got himself a special screening of Season 6 before anybody else. Imagine what Trump is going to be able to do.

17. The Actors Love Galaxies Far, Far Away

Eight cast members from Game of Thrones appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You can argue that with the number of British actors needed for both, there was just bound to be some overlap. They include: Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, Max Von Sydow, who plays the Three-Eyed raven, and Jessica Henwick, who plays Nymeria Sand.

18. Sam Claflin Wanted A Role, Badly

'Me Before You' [Credit: Warner Bros Pictures]

In a fun piece of irony, Sam Claflin auditioned for both the roles of Jon Snow and Viserys Targaryen when the show was casting. Of course, these characters are the brother and nephew of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, who Claflin would later have an on-screen romance with in Me Before You. Charles Dance/Tywin Lannister also starred in that film, and Claflin also appeared in The Hunger Games films alongside Natalie Dormer, who plays Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

19. Cersei And Tywin Are Common Collaborators

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Lena Headey and Charles Dance have appeared together numerous times. Not only are they son and daughter Cersei and Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, they also starred together in Century, The Contractor and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

20. 45 Important Characters Have Already Died

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

I mean, nobody will be surprised by this one but it's a fun piece of information to finish off. Of the many, many deaths on the show, there have been 45 characters considered "important" or "main" characters who have been killed off. If you want a full list of all the deaths throughout the six seasons, you can go find it somewhere else. Otherwise, check out the video below for Movie Pilot's kill cam of every on-screen death from Season 6:

That's all, folks! Game of Thrones has now returned to HBO.