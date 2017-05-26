As most of us know, Lucasfilm is on a mission to continue releasing Star Wars anthology movies and expand the Star Wars lore. #RogueOne was the first attempt at an anthology movie and it was a success both critically and financially, making over a billion dollars at the box office and scoring positively with the majority of critics. Now, we are exactly a year away from seeing the second anthology movie, which will center around #HanSolo and his smuggler adventures before #ANewHope. Lucasfilm isn't sure what they want as their third solo movie, but it looks like we will find out what it will be very soon..

New 'Star Wars' Standalone Film To Be Decided Next Month

Fans are currently speculating what the third anthology movie could turn out to be when in reality, Lucasfilm is doing the same thing right now. When speaking with Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm president #KathleenKennedy revealed that their team is still has a couple ideas and will make their final decision very soon.

"We haven’t identified it yet, but yes [another spinoff is in development]." Kennedy explained to Vanity Fair. "We have a couple of things right now that we’re circling, and we’ll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It’s probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June."

This is very exciting news as we will finally find out what this mystery film will be. While some people may have speculated that Lucasfilm has been very clear on their choice, Kennedy reveals that they are still deep into the decision process yet the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight. For instance, they believed they were going to make a Boba Fett solo movie with Josh Trank (Fantastic Four) directing, but that movie went off the rails after his 2015 flop with 20th Century Fox. Either way, it's exciting nonetheless to know that we will know soon - but when?

When Exactly Will Lucasfilm Make The Announcement?

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

Kathleen Kennedy said the creative team should come to a final decision in June. However, this does not necessarily mean that the announcement will happen then. There are two possible ways I can see this announcement happening. The first one is a bit less likely, but it would be that #Lucasfilm comes to their final stance in June and announces it a few days later for the world to see.

The other case could be that Lucasfilm picks their story to follow in their third anthology movie and begins to write some plot descriptions and gather some details in preparation for a huge announcement at either San Diego Comic-Con or Disney's D23 Expo, which both take place in July.

This is the more likely choice because they will need a really big announcement alongside a new #TheLastJedi trailer because the Han Solo movie might not be that far into production in order to throw a teaser trailer together. No matter what, we should expect the announcement to arrive by San Diego Comic-Con the latest.

What Could The Third Anthology Movie Be?

While I have written about who I don't believe should get their own anthology movies, it's virtually impossible to guess who will. However, there are definitely some characters I think we need to let go for now. Since the #BobaFett movie was announced to be cancelled, for example, it's unlikely that Lucasfilm will continue working on a second one. Even if they were, the studio would have announced this months ago. On the bright side, I have a feeling we will see a solid amount of Boba Fett in the Han Solo anthology film.

Also, I know this is the most popular choice out there for, but the chances of an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie happening are up in the air right now. #EwanMcGregor has stated that he has not been contacted by Lucasfilm to appear in an Obi-Wan solo movie. However, there have been rumblings about him returning that just won't go away, with one very interesting rumor that came about just recently: He was passed on for the role of Doctor Strange since Disney wanted to retain him for the Star Wars universe.

I believe the third film will not take place in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. This period has been focused on very heavily between these first two anthology movies, Star Wars: Rebels, the novels and the comics. It may be smarter for Lucasfilm to focus on another time period in the #StarWars timeline.

The Knights of Ren [Credit: Lucasfilm]

If I had to put money on it, I'd theorize that Lucasfilm will begin focusing on the time period between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Some of the more recent comics and novels have begun focusing on the vague period of time and, on top of that, the campaign in Star Wars: Battlefront II also takes place in that time. Given that, the solo movie could focus on Luke Skywalker attempting to restart the Jedi Order, the Knights of Ren or even something completely original we don't yet know anything about.

What do YOU guys think the third anthology film will be? When will it be announced? Sound off below!