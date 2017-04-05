Remember last year’s controversy with The Killing Joke? Unfortunately, the upcoming Batman and Harley Quinn might have a chance of angering fans all over again. Before we dive deeper, here are the official details for the movie:

Executive produced by Bruce Timm, who goes back to his classic style heralded in Batman: The Animated Series, this is an original story featuring the reluctant team-up of Batman, Nightwing and Harley Quinn to try and stop a global catastrophe caused by Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue, AKA the Plant-Master.

Initially, many of us were excited for the film due to its similar tone to Batman: The Animated Series. But the recent drop of a nine-minute featurette casts light on a few questionable storylines for Harley Quinn and others.

Take a look at the clip below:

See also:

Harley And Nightwing Romance?

Is this really necessary? Harley and #Nightwing have never had a flirty or sexual relationship before. The idea of them getting together is completely offbeat, and not to mention, unwanted by many fans. Even #Batman looked disgruntled by the matter, and I can't blame him.

[Credit: Warner Bros. Animation]

Once again, we're going to receive a cliché display of Harley, who can't seem to escape being depicted as a love interest or object. She has vast potential, and deserves to rise above the traps that writers often make her fall into. It's disappointing that a character with limitless, unrestrained complexity is constantly viewed through an objectified lens.

Poison Ivy Teams Up With Jason Woodrue, AKA, Her Abuser

[Credit: Warner Bros. Animation]

If you're not acquainted with #PoisonIvy's origin, she gained her powers from a tragic experience. Instead of studying advanced botany as she intended, Dr. Jason Woodrue seduced and manipulated her in a way that would change her life forever. He injected poisons and toxins into her body, making her become the experiment against her will.

Ivy explains her tragic origin in 'Joker's Asylum: Poison Ivy #1' [Credit: DC Comics]

Woodrue is the man who not only caused her transformation, but severely betrayed and tortured her. So, why would she ever team up with him?

Throughout Ivy's life, she never let that experience define her, and instead, blossomed into an empowered individual. It's a complete disservice to portray her as a victim in any medium. There is a chance she could turn against Woodrue in the end, but we can only wait and see.

I guess DC Animation or rather, Bruce Timm, refused to acknowledge the backlash regarding his damaging portrayals of female characters. Both Harley and Ivy are heroes to many of their fans. For them to be depicted as nothing more than a love interest, object or victim is degrading to say the least. All we can do now is await the movie's forthcoming release. But considering the elements above, is there any room for redemption? Let's hope so.

The Batman and Harley Quinn animated movie will available this summer on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.

Do you think this film will be controversial? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

(Source: Empire)