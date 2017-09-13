When Ben Affleck was originally announced to be the star, director, writer and producer of The Batman, speculation about what his take would entail ran wild among DC fans. But now that War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves has taken over filmmaking duties from Affleck (who may or may not star in the upcoming solo-movie), whatever Affleck's plans were may have been scrapped in favor of Reeves' vision. However, it's highly unlikely that fans will get to see Affleck's The Batman script at some point, as recent revelations give insight into what the superhero movie would have been like.

Batfleck Wants to Play 'The Game'

According to The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez, #BenAffleck took inspiration from the David Fincher thriller The Game when he was writing #TheBatman.

...THE GAME also was the inspiration for the previous THE BATMAN script before Matt Reeves started over. https://t.co/nKYvQ3fMkL — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 12, 2017

For those unfamiliar with the title, The Game is a critically-acclaimed thriller from the director of cult hits such as Fight Club and Se7en. In The Game, investment banker Nicholas van Orton (Michael Douglas) finds himself trapped in a mysterious "game" that seems to be orchestrated by someone who knows everything about him. As he gets closer to the truth, he unravels the disturbing conspiracy behind it all.

The Game is described as a mystery thriller with shades of film noir and intricate mind-games, making it the perfect inspiration for a movie centered on the greatest detective of the DC Extended Universe (#DCEU). Many of Batman's best comic arcs (such as Court/Night of Owls, The Long Halloween and Hush) revolved around him cracking a seemingly unsolvable case in Gotham City, where he would have to outsmart psychotic masterminds and vicious maniacs to save the day. Ironically, his cinematic counterparts have yet to do the same – often showing a character who is a better action star than a detective.

For the most part, Batman's movies are action-oriented ventures that prioritize well-choreographed fights over methodical investigations. It seems that Affleck was planning to focus on Batman's detective skills for The Batman, giving the superhero genre its first true mystery-thriller in live action.

While it would have been interesting to see a new #Batman movie made from the ground up by the director and star of Argo and The Town, Reeves' desire to make a "noir-driven, detective version of Batman" should be more than enough compensation for fans. At the very least, Reeves and Affleck are on the same page when it comes to their interpretation of Batman – giving us a fresh take on one of DC's most beloved characters.

[Source: Batman-News]