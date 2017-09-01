The introduction of White Walkers to the world of Game of Thrones was always pushing its characters towards the inevitable meet-up in the Season 7 finale. It brought the likes of Cersei, Tyrion, Daenerys, Jon Snow and many other key characters together at the Dragonpit of King's Landing in an attempt to call a truce until the threat of the White Walkers was eliminated. However, as the tug-of-war between Cersei and Daenerys has been so competitive since the latest season's premiere, the conversation obviously didn't go as planned.

While most characters in the show have memorable scenes from the past, "The Dragon and the Wolf" marked the first time Daenerys and Cersei shared a frame. So although the Queens' first meet-up would've benefited from an elaborate debate, their tête-à-tête was confined to verbal barbs and retorts – leaving fans wondering as to what each ruler was really thinking.

Fortunately, Lena Headey's comments about Cersei's mindset certainly give great insight into the character's motivations for the show's final season.

"I think she’s immediately envious because Daenerys is more beautiful and younger than she is and the prophecy says somebody younger and more beautiful will take her place, so I’m sure that’s at the forefront of her mind. And Tyrion is her Hand, so she couldn’t be any worse."

Apart from gigantic dragons and undead zombies, it's obvious that Cersei's biggest fear is Maggy's prophecy; especially because because it has so far played out exactly as the witch predicted.

Cersei was promised that she'd wed a king instead of a prince, and did so by marrying King Robert Baratheon instead of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen. Maggy had also foreseen the birth and death of Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen.

In addition to this, Maggy had prophesied the eventual takeover of Cersei's position as Queen by a younger and more beautiful candidate. As Cersei considered the "younger, more beautiful" successor to be Margaery Tyrell, her death at the Sept of Baelor may have convinced her that she had finally thwarted her prophecy. However, the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen must have served as a harsh reminder of Maggy's foretelling, thereby causing Cersei to lash out and secretly betray the Mother of Dragons.

Cersei Lannister has proven herself to be one of the most ruthless and manipulative people in the Seven Kingdoms. She has risen from being Tywin Lannister's "broodmare" to eliminating her long-term enemies and making an explosive entry onto the Iron Throne. However, Season 7 both weakened and strengthened Cersei's forces. Despite decimating the Iron Fleet, killing off Olenna Tyrell and taking Highgarden, Cersei lost the trust of her Commander-in-chief and lover, Jaime Lannister after betraying her oath to help fight the Night King and his Army of Dead. So, what is left for Cersei to fight for?

Cersei has been known to be extremely power-hungry and has often gone to great lengths to establish her position. As Euron Greyjoy sets sail to Essos in order to bring the Golden Company to Westeros, we'll surely see Cersei utilize Daenerys's absence as she strengthens her position for the wars to come.

After surviving every painful circumstance inflicted upon her, Cersei has managed to emerge victorious and now she's looking to preserve the Lannister legacy with her baby. However, Cersei's prophecy has played out just as promised, so the future she's looking forward to with her unborn child isn't likely to end well – and Daenerys is a reminder of that fact.

Although Cersei might be looking to thwart fate with her pregnancy, Daenerys's presence aptly fits into the prophecy, Cersei's fears might come true once the Mother of Dragons learns about her betrayal.

What do you think will happen to Cersei Lannister in Season 8? Let me know in the comments.

