It's officially the end of the world, guys. The first god-like trailer for Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok has smashed its way online, providing us with our best look at the cast yet. Suffice to say, we are not worthy. If you haven't watched it yet, check out how director Taika Waititi has captured lightning in a bottle through the clip below.

Now that you've had a chance to rock out to #ThorRagnarok, join us as we journey through the nine realms and reveal how faithfully Waititi has adapted each character's look from the original comic books.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Thor [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

After #Hela destroys his hammer, #Thor swaps out Mjolnir for a mace and shield in Ragnarok, gaining a comic book faithful helmet in the process, complete with signature wings.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Loki [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

#TomHiddleston's portrayal keeps things Lo-ki with a more subtle shade of yellow, but his signature horns appear to survive the events of Ragnarok intact.

Hela (Cate Blanchett)

Hela [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

While some moments from the trailer reveal a more 'emo' version of Cate Blanchett's character, the Goddess of Death has retained her signature look with a pointy helmet that's been lifted straight from the comics.

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo/Lou Ferrigno)

Hulk [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

Ragnarok is technically Thor 3, but the #Hulk will play an important role too, reenacting some iconic scenes from the fan favorite storyline Planet Hulk, complete with his metallic armour and a red plume to top things off.

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)

Valkyrie [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

Thompson's version of Valkyrie may be showing less skin than her comic book counterpart, but both look decidedly badass and worthy of their own spin-off.

Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum)

Grandmaster [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

In a bid to ground proceedings somewhat, Thor: Ragnarok has toned down the Grandmaster's silver/blue complexion, opting instead to paint some dribble down his chin instead. The costume's colors have also been changed, but the design itself remains as extravagant as we would expect.

Skurge The Executioner (Karl Urban)

Skurge [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

Skurge's transition to the big screen looks like it could be one of the most faithful in the entire cast of Thor: Ragnarok, although it appears that the color of his body armor has been reduced to a basic black.

Heimdall (Idris Elba)

Heimdall [Credit: Marvel Comics/Marvel Studio]

More recent comic book versions of Heimdall have changed his look so it hews more closely to Idris Elba's portrayal in the MCU, but the deity appears to have lost his signature helmet in the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.

With a new emphasis on colorful, space-faring adventures, it's easy to draw comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy, but Thor: Ragnarok seems to be taking inspiration from Marvel comics just as much as the MCU itself, becoming it's own unique property. All we need now is a movie version of Beta Ray Bill and our lives will be complete.

